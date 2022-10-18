ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Details ‘Snow on the Beach’ Featuring Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift gave a bit of insight into “Snow on the Beach,” her upcoming Midnights track featuring Lana Del Rey. Her 10th studio album drops on Oct. 21. The singer posted a clip on Instagram at midnight on Tuesday, where she gushed about her collaborator: “I am such a massive fan,” she said. Of the song, Swift shared that it’s “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She equated it to wondering, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”
Cinemablend

Every Taylor Swift Movie Performance, Ranked

I think it’s safe to say that just about everyone is familiar with Taylor Swift and her incredibly successful career. Her music career that is. What people may not be as aware of is her side hustle as an actor. On top of many albums and world tours, she's has had roles in five movies, and I’m here to rank them for you.
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
E! News

Taylor Swift's Midnights Collabs Include Joe Alwyn and Zoë Kravitz

Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS. We're ready to live in a midnight mayhem. Taylor Swift's upcoming 10th studio album Midnights is just around the corner and ahead of its Oct. 21 release, the full list of the Grammy winner's collaborators have been revealed—including a few surprising names. Joining Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and the previously announced Lana Del Rey, are none other than Zoë Kravitz and Joe Alwyn.
extratv

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album — Everything She's Revealed!

The Grammy-winning artist is set to release her tenth studio album, "Midnights," at midnight... and Swifties around the world couldn’t be more excited. "Midnights" will likely be an extremely personal album. In her note announcing the new record, Taylor described it as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Reveals Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric on London Spotify Billboard

The countdown to Midnights continues. At midnight London time Monday, Spotify revealed a new billboard with special lyrics from one of the LP’s songs. “I polish up real nice,” the billboard read. Also updated was Spotify’s Midnights pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing a second thing that “kept me up at night” and inspired the album: “Fantasizing about revenge,” she says in the video before a coy smile. Spotify teased that the England capitol would be the location of the announcement, sharing a screengrab of a billboard with the words “Meet us at midnight” in Britain. In their tweet,...
Elle

Ellie Goulding Sings Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and More for Song Association

What's more fun than a game of Song Association? A game of Song Association with a glass of champagne. Ellie Goulding sipped on a glass of bubbly as she sat down to play ELLE's musical guessing game, and despite being under the tiniest influence of alcohol, she still landed a perfect score, 15 out of 15. Her responses ranged from “Staying Alive” by The Bee Gees, to “Glamorous” by Fergie, “Good for You” by Selena Gomez, “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey, “Love on Top” by Beyoncé, and her own songs “Burn” and “Easy Lover.” She didn't skimp out on high notes and belts, either.
Reuters

Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok. With the international “Got Talent" TV series, “American Idol” and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.
Variety

Grammys’ Visual Media Race Could See Match-Up Between Beyonce, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish for Movie Song; Mick Jagger, Zendaya for TV

The Grammys’ visual-media song category is always the same story: last year’s Oscar-bait movie tunes versus this year’s potential Oscar contenders. So Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Jay-Z face off against Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Mick Jagger and Doja Cat in first-round balloting to decide the Grammy nominees for best movie, TV or video game song.
hypebeast.com

Kelela Debuts “Happy Ending” With Rave-Inspired Music Video

After a nearly five-year hiatus, Kelela is finally back on the scene and she’s ready to switch up the tempo, again. The Washington D.C.-born artist first re-appeared on social media and in music last month with the release of her single “Washed Away.” Kelela is showing no signs of letting up soon with today’s release of her track “Happy Ending.”
netflixjunkie.com

“A lot of holes in the story” – When Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon Almost Broke Camila Cabello Over Taylor Swift’s Cat

Over the years, we all have seen Ryan Reynolds flexing his hilarious charisma on social media and in movie promotions. His interview moments are always fun and fans love when he trolls people around him. Luckily, we regularly get to catch those glimpses of his amazing personality through the chat shows where he sits down with the host for some chit-chat.
