Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
Taylor Swift gave a bit of insight into “Snow on the Beach,” her upcoming Midnights track featuring Lana Del Rey. Her 10th studio album drops on Oct. 21. The singer posted a clip on Instagram at midnight on Tuesday, where she gushed about her collaborator: “I am such a massive fan,” she said. Of the song, Swift shared that it’s “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She equated it to wondering, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”
I think it’s safe to say that just about everyone is familiar with Taylor Swift and her incredibly successful career. Her music career that is. What people may not be as aware of is her side hustle as an actor. On top of many albums and world tours, she's has had roles in five movies, and I’m here to rank them for you.
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS. We're ready to live in a midnight mayhem. Taylor Swift's upcoming 10th studio album Midnights is just around the corner and ahead of its Oct. 21 release, the full list of the Grammy winner's collaborators have been revealed—including a few surprising names. Joining Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and the previously announced Lana Del Rey, are none other than Zoë Kravitz and Joe Alwyn.
The Grammy-winning artist is set to release her tenth studio album, "Midnights," at midnight... and Swifties around the world couldn’t be more excited. "Midnights" will likely be an extremely personal album. In her note announcing the new record, Taylor described it as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."
Sabrina Carpenter has officially taken her fifth studio album, emails i can't send, on the road and she poked fun at her alleged past relationship with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, Joshua Bassett, at one of her latest tour stops. During her emails i can't send tour,...
The countdown to Midnights continues. At midnight London time Monday, Spotify revealed a new billboard with special lyrics from one of the LP’s songs. “I polish up real nice,” the billboard read. Also updated was Spotify’s Midnights pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing a second thing that “kept me up at night” and inspired the album: “Fantasizing about revenge,” she says in the video before a coy smile. Spotify teased that the England capitol would be the location of the announcement, sharing a screengrab of a billboard with the words “Meet us at midnight” in Britain. In their tweet,...
What's more fun than a game of Song Association? A game of Song Association with a glass of champagne. Ellie Goulding sipped on a glass of bubbly as she sat down to play ELLE's musical guessing game, and despite being under the tiniest influence of alcohol, she still landed a perfect score, 15 out of 15. Her responses ranged from “Staying Alive” by The Bee Gees, to “Glamorous” by Fergie, “Good for You” by Selena Gomez, “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey, “Love on Top” by Beyoncé, and her own songs “Burn” and “Easy Lover.” She didn't skimp out on high notes and belts, either.
Taylor Swift may not be headlining the Super Bowl, but she is using the NFL to promote her new music. Swift announced that the teaser trailer for her new album, “Midnights,” will be shown during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals on Amazon Prime Video.
Welcome to New York—and to your first sneak peek at Taylor Swift's Midnights lyrics. The singer, 32, debuted a line from her upcoming album by having the words appear across a Spotify billboard in Times Square at (when else?) midnight on Oct. 17. And the lyric was…"I should not be left to my own devices."
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok. With the international “Got Talent" TV series, “American Idol” and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.
Magic at Midnight. Taylor Swift surprised fans during the 2022 Video Music Awards when she announced her tenth studio album while accepting the award for video of the year. “I’m just so proud of what we made,” the 32-year-old singer said on August 28 while accepting a Moonperson for the “All Too Well” short film. […]
The Grammys’ visual-media song category is always the same story: last year’s Oscar-bait movie tunes versus this year’s potential Oscar contenders. So Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Jay-Z face off against Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Mick Jagger and Doja Cat in first-round balloting to decide the Grammy nominees for best movie, TV or video game song.
After a nearly five-year hiatus, Kelela is finally back on the scene and she’s ready to switch up the tempo, again. The Washington D.C.-born artist first re-appeared on social media and in music last month with the release of her single “Washed Away.” Kelela is showing no signs of letting up soon with today’s release of her track “Happy Ending.”
Over the years, we all have seen Ryan Reynolds flexing his hilarious charisma on social media and in movie promotions. His interview moments are always fun and fans love when he trolls people around him. Luckily, we regularly get to catch those glimpses of his amazing personality through the chat shows where he sits down with the host for some chit-chat.
