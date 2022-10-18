MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Wenzel Family Plaza is on track to have bathrooms next summer, pending design approval and construction availability. “The original plan for Wenzel [Plaza] had restrooms, but funding was short and restrooms were cut primarily because many of the items in the plaza had some sort of sponsorship attached to them so it made sense to cut the restrooms,” Parks Director Justin Casperson stated during the October Parks & Recreation Committee meeting. “After it was constructed, we heard a lot of outcry to have some sort of restroom at that location, especially as it relates to the fountain and the concert series.”

