WJFW-TV
Family traveling cross-country in a school bus visits the Northwoods
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Its a decision many face at one point in life...where to settle down. For one family, California has been considered home for quite some time. That is, until it was becoming too expensive and they hit the road in search of a new home on a school bus.
onfocus.news
Injured Stray Dog Rescued Thanks to Group Effort
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A scared and injured stray dog is now safe and sound, thanks to the dedication of volunteers and Rescue For Life Dog Rescue. “River” was caught on Thursday, October 6 on the property of Marty & Laura Lee on Hwy Y after being on the run for at least a week. She was spotted limping at the end of Lincoln-Spencer and Bobwhite near Chili Carwash, but in “survival mode” was not letting anyone get close enough to help.
Lane, street closures planned on Wausau’s SE side
Concrete pavement repairs will reduce southbound traffic on Grand Avenue to one lane and close Lakeview Drive for about a week beginning Thursday, according to city officials. A detour will be posted for Lakeview Drive traffic via Kent and Emerson Streets. Repairs are expected to take seven days to complete.
A haunted car wash is coming to Wisconsin
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
onfocus.news
Wenzel Family Plaza Restroom Project Moves Forward
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Wenzel Family Plaza is on track to have bathrooms next summer, pending design approval and construction availability. “The original plan for Wenzel [Plaza] had restrooms, but funding was short and restrooms were cut primarily because many of the items in the plaza had some sort of sponsorship attached to them so it made sense to cut the restrooms,” Parks Director Justin Casperson stated during the October Parks & Recreation Committee meeting. “After it was constructed, we heard a lot of outcry to have some sort of restroom at that location, especially as it relates to the fountain and the concert series.”
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
WSAW
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
WSAW
Feltz’s Dairy Farm enjoying early success of Kwik Trip-themed corn maze
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Outside Feltz’s Dairy Store, you’ll find several activities for kids and their family to participate in. None bigger than their annual corn maze. “Every year it grows a little bit,” says Jake Feltz, Family Farmer. “We’re lucky people are coming back still year...
WSAW
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new $35M Weston community center
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A groundbreaking for the Greenheck Turner Community Center was held Tuesday morning. The $35 million athletic complex will be the first of its kind the Wausau-metro area. The money to fund the project is from community donations, meaning no taxpayer money will be used for the project.
wearegreenbay.com
Foot Locker to close distribution center in central Wisconsin, 200+ employees affected
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A distribution facility in Wausau will be closing its doors in 2023 and laying off over 200 employees. According to a letter from Foot Locker sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it is ‘phasing out’ distribution operations at its Wausau facility. The facility will be closed on or about April 30, 2023.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Muriel Haglund
Muriel June Haglund, 98, of Marshfield and Madison, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Oak Park Place East in Madison, Wis. Muriel was born June 2, 1924 in Duluth, MN asnd lived with her father, Carl Dahlberg, her adopted mother, Hilda Dahlberg, and her brother, Woody. June attended...
onfocus.news
Wood County Man Found Dead
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
Wausau area births, Oct. 18
Penny and Kyle Juedes announce the birth of their son Dean Patrick, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022. Dean weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Jeshua Ewer and Laura Ewer-Swarick announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Alora Blu, born at 5:27 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022. Christopher and Kaylee Heitz...
Investigation underway after Wood County man found dead
An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man was found dead near a shed outside his Port Edwards residence, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators responded Oct. 15 for a report of the death. An autopsy was performed Monday at UW Hospital in Madison. Police have not...
onfocus.news
School Shooting Phone Call Hoax Targeting Wisconsin Districts
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Area school districts are targets of a new school shooting phone call hoax known as “swatting.” This practice involves a prank call to law enforcement services that is sent to draw a large law enforcement response to a particular address, lately targeting schools. In each case so far, law enforcement and school officials have determined no active threat to student safety.
Wausau area obituaries October 17, 2022
Joseph “Joe” William Richards, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th at his home. Joe was born September 14th, 1948, in Wausau, WI to George and Myrtle (Glasel) Richards. Joe attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Newman High in 1965. In high school Joe especially enjoyed his experiences in the Newman Band and Science Club. Joe went on to UW Marathon County Extension Center for two years and graduated from UW Madison in 1969 with a BS Degree in Science and Teaching. He taught computer science and science in the New Berlin East High School for 35 years, serving terms as department chair and negotiating member. Joe lived in Waukesha during that time.
onfocus.news
Obituary for John Holden
John P. Holden, 84, Marshfield, formerly of Pittsville, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Three Oaks Health Services, Marshfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. Burial will be in Brooklawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Town of Richfield, Wood County, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday and from 11:00 am until service time on Saturday, all at Rembs Funeral Home.
WSAW
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Foot Locker, Inc. has notified the state and employees it will close in 2023 resulting in the loss of 210 jobs. In a letter to the Department of Workforce, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board the company states distribution operations at the Wausau location will be phased out, beginning on January 31, 2023, and closing the facility on or about April 30, 2023. It’s located at 500 N 72nd Ave.
WSAW
Mayor Wiza gives update on Stevens Point fall events and election info
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for some fun events this fall, the city of Stevens Point has plenty of options for everyone. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza stopped by Sunrise 7 to give an update on city news. The Portage County Empty Bowls event will be...
2 men rescued from capsized boat in Wisconsin River
Three hunters helped rescue crews pull two men from the Wisconsin River early Tuesday after a boat overturned near Bukolt Park, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded just before 6 a.m. to a report of two men clinging to the top of an overturned boat. Officials...
