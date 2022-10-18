Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
University Heights coming closer to decision on method of garbage collection
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said Wednesday (Oct. 19) during his remarks at that night’s City Council meeting that his administration’s budget will be released in five days (Oct. 24) and that it will be a balanced budget. That budget, however, will not include money...
Chagrin Falls Village Council plans to add solar panels at wastewater treatment plant
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- The Chagrin Falls wastewater treatment plant is going solar. At the Oct. 10 Village Council meeting, Councilman Michael Corkran presented a plan to use solar energy to partially power operations at the plant. The estimated $950,000 project would be financed with a combination of grant money and local sewer utility funds.
Cleveland Botanical Garden’s hours, parking and admission fees do not violate 140-year-old land donation, Ohio Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Cleveland Botanical Garden is not in violation of a 140-year-old deed that created Wade Park when it built an underground parking garage, began charging admission and regulated the hours that the space is open, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court unanimously agreed that city...
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro shares achievements, plans for the future at State of the County Address
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro shared her fourth State of the County Address at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron on Wednesday. At the event, which was hosted by the Akron Press Club, Shapiro shared the county’s recent achievements and outlined plans her office is making in the areas of public safety, economic development and internet access.
Have bike lane, will travel: That’s the plan for Pearl Road in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Creation of a multimodal community has taken a major step forward in Parma, which recently unveiled a bike lane -- its first on a major thoroughfare -- on recently repaved Pearl Road. “It’s really nice, especially when taking in the fact that not too long ago Cleveland...
Parma City Schools superintendent addresses potential ‘No’ voters as levy heads to Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation bond issue, the Parma City School District returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue will pay for the construction...
Strongsville to pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers on Albion & Webster roads
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving Co. Inc. of Middleburg Heights $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers along certain sections of Albion and Webster roads. City Council accepted Fabrizi’s price -- the lowest of four bids submitted -- Monday night (Oct. 17). Other bids for...
Richmond Heights takes step toward ensuring repairs to 444 Richmond Park Apartments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city is taking steps to ensure that its apartments get in -- and remain in -- tip-top shape. During Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) City Council Safety Committee meeting, a piece of legislation pertaining to lighting outside apartment complexes was passed on to a full council vote.
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
North Olmsted Schools superintendent addresses ‘No’ voters as tax increase heads to Nov. 8 ballot
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Roughly six months after nearly 60 percent of residents voted down the North Olmsted City School District’s combined 7.8-mill operating levy and bond issue, the community is once again being asked to approve the exact same tax increase -- Issue 8 on the Nov. 8 ballot.
North Olmsted police ask home-alone seniors to sign up for ‘Are You Ok?’ program
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Seniors in North Olmsted who live alone and are looking for an added level of attentiveness to their well-being in the community are encouraged to participate in the North Olmsted Police Department’s “Are You Ok?” program. “The program is primarily for elderly people...
Cedar Point not required to issue refunds for pandemic-shortened season, Ohio Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cedar Point does not have to refund money to season passholders who were unhappy with how the park handled the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, according to a ruling Thursday by the Ohio Supreme Court. The unanimous court ruled that the park had the right to adjust...
In a busy week, Dillard’s at Beachwood Place nabs eight shoplifters: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police arrested a Cleveland girl, 17, for stealing clothing totaling $201.97 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, police were called to Beachwood Pointe Rehabilitation, 23900 Chagrin Blvd., where an employee, a Bedford Heights woman, 62, reported that she had been threatened by a co-worker, an East Cleveland man, 32.
Parma Heights to replace Independence Boulevard bridge
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Three years removed from receiving a Municipal Bridge Program grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) regarding the replacement of the Independence Boulevard bridge, the city has announced that the work is expected to begin in the spring. “These are federal funds that ODOT applied...
Mike Wheeler named Akron’s deputy director of finance
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that Mike Wheeler has been named deputy director of finance for the city. Wheeler, who will join Horrigan’s cabinet effective immediately, will serve under Director of Finance Steve Fricker.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber floats theory of election fraud, citing “special paper” in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might use them to produce unsolicited, fraudulent ballots.
whbc.com
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Cleveland Metroparks announcing major progress on two East Side Cuyahoga County trail and park projects
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has been busy in recent years planning and building marquee trails and park amenities along Cleveland’s lakefront, on the city’s West Side, and in southern portions of Cuyahoga County. Now, the regional park agency serving Greater Cleveland has progress to announce on...
North Royalton pays Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to encase sewer in concrete
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city will pay Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District $105,700 to encase a sanitary sewer in concrete in an unnamed tributary of the Rocky River. The sewer and tributary run behind the city’s Service Department on Ohio 82 between York Road and West 130th Street. Originally, the sewer was underground parallel to the tributary, but due to erosion of the riverbanks, the sewer ended up exposed in the widened stream.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0