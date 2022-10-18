ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro shares achievements, plans for the future at State of the County Address

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro shared her fourth State of the County Address at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron on Wednesday. At the event, which was hosted by the Akron Press Club, Shapiro shared the county’s recent achievements and outlined plans her office is making in the areas of public safety, economic development and internet access.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

In a busy week, Dillard’s at Beachwood Place nabs eight shoplifters: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 6:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police arrested a Cleveland girl, 17, for stealing clothing totaling $201.97 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 11:50 p.m. Oct. 12, police were called to Beachwood Pointe Rehabilitation, 23900 Chagrin Blvd., where an employee, a Bedford Heights woman, 62, reported that she had been threatened by a co-worker, an East Cleveland man, 32.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights to replace Independence Boulevard bridge

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Three years removed from receiving a Municipal Bridge Program grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) regarding the replacement of the Independence Boulevard bridge, the city has announced that the work is expected to begin in the spring. “These are federal funds that ODOT applied...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber floats theory of election fraud, citing “special paper” in Cuyahoga County

COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might use them to produce unsolicited, fraudulent ballots.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

North Royalton pays Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to encase sewer in concrete

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city will pay Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District $105,700 to encase a sanitary sewer in concrete in an unnamed tributary of the Rocky River. The sewer and tributary run behind the city’s Service Department on Ohio 82 between York Road and West 130th Street. Originally, the sewer was underground parallel to the tributary, but due to erosion of the riverbanks, the sewer ended up exposed in the widened stream.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
