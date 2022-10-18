Read full article on original website
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown Maryland man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in what police believe was a targeted attack. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday around the Jonathan Street area. “They heard what they thought were gunshots,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said. “Shortly thereafter, we got a 911 […]
Yahoo!
City man arrested in alleged C&O Canal pedestrian attack
Oct. 18—CUMBERLAND — A city resident was jailed without bond Tuesday after he was arrested in connection with last month's attack of a man who was robbed and beaten as he was walking in the area of the C&O Canal, according to the Cumberland Police Department. Jeremiah Daniel...
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting late Monday night in the West End area of Johnstown. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and Seminary Lane around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, according to Johnstown Police Department Captain Chad […]
wfmd.com
45-Year-old Man Shot & Killed In Hagerstown
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Gun violence has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Hagerstown Tuesday night. Hagersatown Police were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 PM when they heard gunshots. As officers were trying to determined where the gunshots came from, 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 55 Murph Ave.
Metro News
LEETOWN, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon says the suspect in a two-county pursuit died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Harmon is releasing more information on the investigation that began last Wednesday, Oct. 12. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop for defective equipment...
Westmoreland man arrested for alleged Turner Dairy Farm tractor theft
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Salem man is facing theft charges for allegedly taking a tractor belonging to Turner Dairy Farm. Gary A. Lauffer, 54, was arrested Sunday after state police in Westmoreland County said they found a missing tractor worth $15,000 at his home, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
theriver953.com
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
abc23.com
Somerset County Double Homicide Trial
The trial for three men charged in a 2017 double homicide began Monday in Somerset County, following a lengthy jury selection last week. In total, four men are charged in the deaths of Damian Staniszewski and James Smith, whose bodies were found dumped along Ligonier Pike. The men are accused...
West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail
Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
Yahoo!
Johnstown police: One person shot on Chandler Avenue
Oct. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Johnstown's West End, authorities said. Calls to the Cambria County 911 center reported 10 to 15 shots fired in the 200 block of Chandler Avenue at 10:41 p.m. Monday, a Cambria 911 supervisor said.
theriver953.com
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office announced the need for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a series of suspected arson cases. Eight different fires have occurred in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the fires have occurred in vacant structures with no injuries reported.
foxbaltimore.com
Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
wvpublic.org
String Of Suspected Arsons In Hampshire County Leads To Investigation
A string of suspected arson fires in Hampshire County has led to an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Five fires happened mostly along Route 50 Thursday evening into Friday morning, all affecting vacant buildings within a 10 mile stretch between Augusta and Capon Bridge. Two similar fires...
Missing man found deceased in Westmoreland County
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man missing from Sewickley Township was found deceased on Monday morning. According to information released from the coroner, the body of Aaron Ross was located by hunters in Herminie, in a grassy area on Keystone Road near 8th Street. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Westmoreland County...
Metro News
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — State police released information Monday about a deadly crash that took place last Friday in Preston County. According to troopers, a two-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of state Route 26 and Glade Farm Road. The collision claimed the life of Joel Rugg, 40, of...
Two Displaced By Overnight Maryland Attic Fire Causing Thousands In Damages
A Maryland homeowner is facing thousands of dollars worth of repairs after an overnight attic blaze broke out in Allegany County. Shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, a team of 50 firefighters from the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Old National Pike in Frostburg when a passerby reported flames coming from the attic of a nearby home.
garrettcounty.org
TEMPORARY CLOSURE NOTICE - BEAR HILL ROAD BRIDGE
The Department of Public Works – Roads Division will be completing maintenance on Bear Hill Road Bridge. Closure will begin on the date of Tuesday, October 25, 2022 and will continue throughout the construction process, estimated between 7 to 10 days. Alternate routes of traffic will include Jennings Road...
School bus catches fire in Fayette County with students on board
A school bus carrying 32 students from the Frazier School District caught fire Wednesday morning. Officials are crediting the quick thinking of the driver with preventing the situation from being much worse.
connect-bridgeport.com
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
