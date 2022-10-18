ATLANTA - Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday afternoon in the trial against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A federal grand jury indicted Hill on charges that he violated the rights of seven pre-trial detainees inside the jail by having employees strap them into restraint chairs for four hours or more. Prosecutors argue that the sheriff's own policy manual states restraint chairs are only to be used to contain inmates who pose a threat to themselves or others.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO