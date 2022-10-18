Read full article on original website
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17.
Police search for driver of SUV after deadly crash on I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are searching for the driver of a silver or white SUV after a deadly crash on I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon and shut down the interstate for several hours as authorities conducted their investigation. The Gwinnett Police...
Police search for 22-year-old Clayton County man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 22-year-old man with several medical conditions, who was last seen Monday morning. Police in Clayton County said Marques Scott was last seen at around 5 a.m. Oct. 17. Police said Scott is about 5-foot-9 tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes...
Dispute leads to shooting inside Stonecrest Mall, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was shot Thursday afternoon at The Mall at Stonecrest during a fight, DeKalb Police said. It is unknown how many rounds were fired -- police only said "shots were fired." They said one man involved was "grazed" and that there were no other injuries.
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
2 victims identified after vehicle flees from police, crashes into another in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning that left two people dead and others injured. This happened near the intersection of Northside Drive and 14th Street. According to GSP, Atlanta Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Northside Drive at...
Police: Tattooed suspect caught using stolen credit card at McDonough Home Depot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a tattooed suspect wanting for defrauding a McDonough Home Depot multiple times in two days. Officials say at around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, the suspect made multiple purchases at the Home Depot on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
Prosecution rests in trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA - Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday afternoon in the trial against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A federal grand jury indicted Hill on charges that he violated the rights of seven pre-trial detainees inside the jail by having employees strap them into restraint chairs for four hours or more. Prosecutors argue that the sheriff's own policy manual states restraint chairs are only to be used to contain inmates who pose a threat to themselves or others.
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
18-year-old arrested for double shooting in 'drug deal gone bad,' deputies say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said they arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting one man in the face and another in the neck during a "drug deal that went bad." Police said Keondra Hunter is in Spalding County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated...
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
Police: Would-be armed carjacker caught after chase in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. - A suspect is behind bars at the Clayton County Jail after police say he tried to carjack a vehicle with a child inside. The Morrow Police Department say Monday night 31-year-old Quadarius Johnson attempted to carjack a vehicle at a gas station on Mt. Zion Rd. The...
Atlanta police release surveillance video of man they say robbed cellphone store
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of a man they say robbed a cellphone store. In the video, a man with a noticeable limp can be seen crossing the street in Little Five Points before getting into a car and driving away from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Innocent bystander hurt during 'gun battle' near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the hunt for at least one car involved in a "gun battle" near Atlantic Station. They said the shooting sent one woman to the hospital. She was merely an innocent driver who got caught in the middle of the gunfire. Officers with Atlanta...
Police: Woman wanted for shoplifting from Henry County Bed Bath & Beyond
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Bed Bath & Beyond. Officials say the woman is alleged to have stolen several items from the Bed Bath & Beyond on the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Authorities still searching for Douglas County convenience store clerk’s killer 13 years later
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It has been more than 13 years since Maryanne Humphrey was shot and killed at the convenience store where she worked, and the person responsible still has not been caught. Police say that in September 2009, a masked man walked into the Circle K on Stewart...
Woman shot multiple times while caught in crossfire of ‘rolling gun battle’ at Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A woman was shot multiple times near Atlantic Station early Wednesday, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found an SUV stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of 17th and State streets just after midnight, where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat.
