Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
WXIA 11 Alive
Nonprofit works to help seniors dealing with inflation woes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many metro Atlanta seniors are struggling to make ends meet. As costs soar, Gwinnett County resident Joe Karch is among them. “Rent is $1,200, $1,400, $1,600 for one bedroom apartment," said Karch who is also a Navy veteran. He served the country proudly as an...
Georgia WIC benefits now available on new, reloadable E-card
ATLANTA — Two organizations have partnered to make WIC benefits more available for those in need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health have created a new electronic setup that will let participants access a loadable benefit card in place of a paper voucher, making for a smoother and easier shopping experience.
Georgia National Fair sees second-highest attendance rate in history
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair wrapped up a near-record year over the weekend. Monday, the fair released the official numbers, stating that more than 540,000 people made their way through the turnstiles since the opening day on October 6, their second-biggest attendance ever. The last fair before...
Here’s what happened at the Georgia Secretary of State debate
Georgia’s secretary of state candidates each sought to portray themselves Tuesday as the best protectors of democracy and elections – past, present, and future – during a debate in Atlanta. The three candidates emphasized their strong support for free and fair elections but disagreed over details. “I’ve...
WRDW-TV
Here’s how Ga., S.C. drivers rank on safety, aggression
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia drivers ranked as the fifth worst in the United States based on speeding, distraction and safety, according to one survey, while another suggests that South Carolina drivers are some of the most polite in the nation. The survey giving Georgia drivers bad marks was found...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia State Patrol Partners with Local Agencies for Crime Suppression Details
At the direction of Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) continues to partner with local agencies around Georgia to help curtail violent crimes through crime suppression details. These details have taken place regularly in the city of Atlanta and most recently in the cities of Columbus, Macon, Savannah,...
WXIA 11 Alive
One winning ticket for $50,000 in Georgia in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — There were no new millionaires minted in Georgia with last night's Powerball drawing, but one lucky person did pull in $50,000. Wednesday's $508 million Powerball winning numbers were: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42, with a red Powerball 10 and the power play tripling winnings. Saturday's jackpot is an estimated $550 million, with a cash option of $277.5 Million.
Georgia schools struggle with how to stop violence at their doors
Clayton County High School students file through new body scanners on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. The scanners were added amid growing concerns over community violence spilling into schools — and those concerns are shared across the state, whether in metro Atlanta counties like Clayton or rural towns like Tifton, Ga.
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
Payments of up to $500 sent to families in Georgia
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You might want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible. Why? Well, you should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Firearms Deer Season Opens Saturday, Remember “ACTT”: Four Simple Firearms Safety Rules
The opening day of deer firearms season is highly anticipated by Georgia hunters. That wait is almost over, because the statewide deer firearms season opens Sat., Oct. 22 and continues through Jan. 8, 2023. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season. Last season, the buck harvest dipped a...
WJCL
Georgia Department of Public Health: Cases of the flu now widespread in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you haven't gotten a flu shot, don't wait any longer. The flu came early this year and it's already widespread throughout Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Everyone over the age of six is encouraged to get a flu shot for both...
AccessAtlanta
7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia
Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DNR Coastal Resources Division Postpones Red Drum Regulation Change Proposal
A proposal to amend the recreational fishing regulations for Red Drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) has been postponed pending a thorough review of public comments by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the agency announced this week. DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s saltwater fisheries, received more than 1,300...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
WJCL
Flu season is underway and Georgia leads nation with highest cases of the flu
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After two years of constant hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing to protect ourselves from COVID-19, those guidelines have become more at ease as positive COVID-19 cases drop across the nation. "The precautions that we were taking to stay safe from COVID was helping us also...
Organization offers help for families struggling to pay heating bills
ATLANTA — There is help for Georgia homeowners struggling to pay their energy bills as the temperatures begin to drop and the cost of heating a home begins to go up. Most homes in the south use electricity for heat. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts electricity bills will be 12% higher than they were last winter. The forecast also calls for a 28% increase in natural gas bills.
Student loan forgiveness application now available for Central Georgians
MACON, Ga. — The Department of Education has officially launched the student loan forgiveness application. You can apply for up to $20,000 of aid now through December 31 of next year. J.J. Arias, an economics professor at Georgia College, says the program benefits those who borrowed to go to...
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
Comments / 0