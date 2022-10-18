Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
Harry Kane willing to risk World Cup dream with England to fire Tottenham to Premier League glory this season
HARRY KANE is ready to risk his World Cup dream to keep Tottenham in the title hunt. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is adamant that striker Kane will put club before country in his remaining seven games before flying off to Qatar as England captain. A big test awaits tonight with...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf...
Zinedine Zidane cannot stop smiling as he hands Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or and congratulates Real Madrid star
ZINEDINE ZIDANE was beaming like a Cheshire cat as he awarded fellow countryman Karim Benzema the Ballon d'Or. Juventus and Real Madrid legend Zidane, 50, was the last Frenchman to win the coveted prize when he collected the gong back in 1998. But Benzema ended that 24-year wait on Monday...
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Kylian Mbappe Booed At Ballon d'Or Ceremony Despite Denying Reports He Wants To Leave PSG
Mbappe was given a villain's reception as he arrived at the Theatre du Chatelet.
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag after Tottenham tantrum
CRISTIANO RONALDO has arrived at Manchester United training for showdown talks after storming down the tunnel during his side's win over Tottenham. The Portuguese superstar, 37, left Old Trafford before the final whistle as he was left furious at being an unused substitute. Ronaldo did still show up to training...
Yardbarker
Lisandro Martinez Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Manchester United showed their dominance on Wednesday night as dispatched Tottenham by two goals to nil. Lisandro Martinez was a part of a defence that put in a fantastic clean sheet performance. Erik Ten Hag has all the right to be incredibly proud of his sides performance. Martinez once again...
EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory
Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight
Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.However Tottenham can deliver a real statement...
Yardbarker
Manchester United players show kind gestures of solidarity to fans ahead of Chelsea trip
The majority of Manchester United players gave back their family allocation of tickets for Saturday’s match against Chelsea so the fans could have a higher allocation. The gesture came after United’s clash with Chelsea was confirmed for Saturday, October 22 at 5.30 pm. The date and time were announced only two weeks before the game, leaving supporters with travel and accommodation concerns.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Liverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. After all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. Jurgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...
Manchester United may wonder what might have been as Antonio Conte returns to Old Trafford
The first anniversary falls next week. Not, as Antonio Conte seemed to hope then, of his appointment of Manchester United manager, but of the well-sourced reports that he wanted to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Technically, of course, Solskjaer still had a job, though the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool weakened his hold on it. Even Ed Woodward was starting to realise that perhaps the Norwegian was not the answer after all. A putative successor did not waste any time advertising his interest.Conte looked the antidote and the antithesis to Solskjaer. The most obvious criticism of the legendary ex-player, albeit one United...
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward leaves Old Trafford before full-time
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before full-time in Wednesday's Premier League win over Tottenham. An unused substitute in the 2-0 victory, he left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute. It is understood Ronaldo briefly went into the dressing room before leaving the...
Comments / 0