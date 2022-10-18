ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf...
Yardbarker

Lisandro Martinez Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Manchester United showed their dominance on Wednesday night as dispatched Tottenham by two goals to nil. Lisandro Martinez was a part of a defence that put in a fantastic clean sheet performance. Erik Ten Hag has all the right to be incredibly proud of his sides performance. Martinez once again...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory

Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
The Independent

Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight

Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.However Tottenham can deliver a real statement...
Yardbarker

Manchester United players show kind gestures of solidarity to fans ahead of Chelsea trip

The majority of Manchester United players gave back their family allocation of tickets for Saturday’s match against Chelsea so the fans could have a higher allocation. The gesture came after United’s clash with Chelsea was confirmed for Saturday, October 22 at 5.30 pm. The date and time were announced only two weeks before the game, leaving supporters with travel and accommodation concerns.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

L﻿iverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. A﻿fter all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. J﻿urgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...
The Independent

Manchester United may wonder what might have been as Antonio Conte returns to Old Trafford

The first anniversary falls next week. Not, as Antonio Conte seemed to hope then, of his appointment of Manchester United manager, but of the well-sourced reports that he wanted to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Technically, of course, Solskjaer still had a job, though the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool weakened his hold on it. Even Ed Woodward was starting to realise that perhaps the Norwegian was not the answer after all. A putative successor did not waste any time advertising his interest.Conte looked the antidote and the antithesis to Solskjaer. The most obvious criticism of the legendary ex-player, albeit one United...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward leaves Old Trafford before full-time

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before full-time in Wednesday's Premier League win over Tottenham. An unused substitute in the 2-0 victory, he left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute. It is understood Ronaldo briefly went into the dressing room before leaving the...

