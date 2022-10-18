Read full article on original website
Grizzly Bear Falls Off Waterfall Trying To Catch Salmon At Katmai National Park
I bet the ol’ grizz was mad after that one. It would hurt the ego a little bit. Grizzly bears are one of the most impressive killers on the planet. They will go after anything that they can sink their teeth into and come away with a meal. They...
Extremely Rare Albino ‘Spirit Bear’ Killed by Wolves Days After Being Spotted in Michigan
On September 6, a trail cam in Michigan caught a rare, one-in-a-million sight: a “spirit bear,” which is a black bear with a white or blonde coat. These are also called kermode bears in British Columbia, Canada, where they are considered the official provincial mammal. This kermode bear...
Extremely Rare “Spirit Bear” (Black Bear With White Fur) Was Killed By Wolves Right After Discovery
A wild discovery was made recently through a trail cam in the western peninsula of Michigan. An incredibly rare black bear with all white fur was spotted, leaving avid hunters and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in awe. The odd of spotting a white-furred black bear. There is a...
Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam
Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Stalks Fishermen Armed With Sticks and Bear Spray in Heart-Pounding Clip
A grizzly bear stalked two fishermen in a suspenseful video. Thankfully, the men were armed and ended up okay, but the video is very eerie. The fishermen, located in Alaska, shared the video to YouTube under the title “aggressive grizzly alaska.” They posted the video over a decade ago, but has recently resurfaced online due to its intensity.
13-year-old girl rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park, police say
She was found 150 feet down the slope, according to rescuers.
WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River
The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse
Horse trainer Stephanie Ekdahl says mountain lion attacks are not common near her ranch in Vail. So they were shocked to find part of their fence broken to pieces.
Hiker Claims She Was Stranded by Hiking Group High Up on Mountain Trail
A Vancouver woman claims she was left in a dangerous situation high up Mount Baker. She says she was left alone because she couldn’t keep up with an online hiking group. Search and rescue groups say this isn’t the first time a similar situation has occurred. Jade Santucci...
Backcountry visitors are leaving poo piles in Australia's Snowy Mountains, and it's a problem
Spring has arrived in Australia's Snowy Mountains. The snow is starting to melt. Wildflowers are emerging in a variety of colors: blues, yellows, whites … hang on. Those aren't white flowers. They're scrunched up bits of toilet paper left behind by skiers, boarders and snow-shoers. When you think of...
The Most Scenic Hiking Trails in the U.S. for Fall Foliage
There's nothing quite like taking to the Great Outdoors for a hike. Not only does it allow you to get exercise and fresh air, but it also exposes you to the most serene sights on foot. And that's especially true during the fall, when leaf peeping season is at its prime and trees are splashed with hues of red, orange, and yellow. Here are 10 must-see hiking trails across the country that are worth experiencing—or planning a trip for—this autumn.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Bear Climb Tree in Jaw-Dropping Amount of Time
There’s no such thing as a “friendly” bear, at least not in the way that a dog or cat is considered friendly. They’re wild animals capable of causing severe injury and even death, should they choose to attack. That said, there are varying levels of ferocity...
Dogs rescued from squalor in Skagit County ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. – Over 130 dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Sedro-Woolley in September are now ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley had to close its doors to care for the dogs because they were in such bad shape. They were...
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
[VIDEO] Hunter fires handgun at stalking mountain lion as it starts to charge
Wild footage captured during an elk hunt in Idaho shows a man's close call with a brazen mountain lion. In the video, the mountain lion appears to be stalking the man, Jared Erickson, who has a handgun drawn. After attempting to use his voice to scare the mountain lion away, Erickson fires two shots in the direction of the cat, at which point it retreats. Before firing the shots, the mountain lion appears to start a charge at the man.
Baby Squirrels Face Dangers Falling From Trees During Hurricane Season
Hurricane season affects everyone greatly. Humans, technology, animals, and more. Something unknown is the dangers baby squirrels face during hurricanes. One of the main parts of hurricanes is heavy rainfall, rough winds, and tree cutting in the aftermath. All of this leads to baby squirrels falling out of trees, as well as their nests, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission in a recent press release.
