NYSP: Drunk wrong-way driver causes crash on Northway

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — State Troopers say a Halfmoon man is lucky to be alive after he crashed into a tractor-trailer head-on Sunday morning. According to police, Jackson K. Amankrah, 25, was driving south in the northbound lanes of the I-87 Northway in Colonie when he caused the wreck. Troopers were called to the scene at about 3:50 a.m.

Amankrah was accused of driving while intoxicated (DWI) after the crash. Miraculously, no one was injured, Troopers said.

Amankrah was taken to the State Police barracks in Latham for processing, where he allegedly recorded a 0.19% Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC). He was issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on October 31, to answer the charge of Aggravated DWI along with multiple traffic tickets.

