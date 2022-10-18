Read full article on original website
How Law School Led Demetri Martin to Comedy
Some of what led Demetri Martin into comedy isn’t atypical of his profession. “Having a funny dad who loved comedy probably started me on my way,” Martin observes of his Greek Orthodox priest father's role in raising a comic-to-be. And that early influence likely rubbed off on this son of a preacher man to the amusement of his peers.
‘Persian Lessons’ Opens Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival
This year’s Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival runs Oct. 23-Nov. 6, in person at the Marcus North Shore Cinema (11700 N. Port Washington Road) or screening on Eventive. The festival includes five films that will screen at the North Shore and stream on Eventive— Persian Lessons, More than I Deserve, Neighbors, Plan A, Love and Mazel Tov—plus two more available on Eventive only— Lost Transport and iMordecai.
Milwaukee’s Brit Nicole Sets Spoken Word to Neo-Soul
Brit Nicole is many things—poet, vocalist, healer, performer, and musician to name a few. She co-founded PENtastic open mic in 2013; currently she’s hosting open mic Lyrical Sanctuary and is involved with Heal the Hood MKE, Wisconsin Association for Child and Youth Care Professionals, and Rooted Society. Earlier this year in April, Nicole released her debut spoken word album Nocturnal Butterfly, a 13-track project of thoughts, feelings and emotions with neo-soul and R&B musical accompaniment. The album follows her debut published poetry collection titled “Moods, Melanin & Magic: A Manifesto” released in May 2021.
Milwaukee’s Coffee House Returns to ‘Normal’ Concerts
“We’ve slowly taken steps to return to normal.”. Over the past couple of years, what with the coronavirus, who hasn't? But speaking above is the collective email-interviewed voice of John Higgins and Chris Iverson, respectively the booking coordinator and a board president of The Coffee House (inside Plymouth Church, 2717 E. Hampshire St.), the Milwaukee acoustic music and spoken word venue in the midst of its 57th season of performances.
TeaseMKE Brings Burlesque Classes to Milwaukee
TeaseMKE will soon bring opportunities in the Milwaukee area for those wishing to learn burlesque. Operating under the partnership of Frenchie Renard and Liz Bee Honest, the studio will offer beginner and intermediary courses on the art of burlesque striptease, as well as professional development workshops and private bookings. Together, the two operators bring years of experience performing, producing, and teaching burlesque striptease, and will cover topics such as technique, stagecraft, culture and history on the subject.
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
All Roads Lead to Nite Owl Drive-In
While it’s nearing the end of the season for the Nite Owl Drive-In Ice Cream Parlor & Sandwich Shoppe (830 E. Layton Ave.), you can still get a little taste of summer to-go. I slept on hitting up this classic joint when it could have been my go-to all summer, but it hits the spot even on a cool, fall day.
‘One Grillie’ Coming Up!
Shortly after returning home to Milwaukee after 10 years in New York, Sandy Reitman had an epiphany. She was sitting with her mother, watching her nephews and nieces playing in the waterpark at the Jewish Community Center, when the outline of a children’s story flashed to mind. And that outline looked a whole lot like a grilled cheese sandwich most of us grew up with.
World Cup Party at Drexel Town Square
Moran’s Pub (912 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee) has long been a contender in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee contest under Irish Pubs. But aside from pouring Guinness, Moran’s has also been recognized by our readers as one of the city’s top Sports Bars, a place where people congregate to watch the Brewers, the Bucks, the Packers … and soccer.
Ownership Shift at BelAir Cantina Promises Growth, Renewed Philanthropic Efforts
Long-time Milwaukee restauranteurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott Johnson have transferred their ownership shares of BelAir Cantina restaurants to their third business partner, Kristyn Eitel, and to chef Noe Zamora. Montemurro, Johnson and Eitel opened BelAir Cantina’s original location at 1935 N. Water St. in 2010. Since then, the trio has...
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,054 New Cases, No Deaths
No new deaths recorded, 4 deaths added to state system. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,054 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 844 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,133 new cases, and a...
