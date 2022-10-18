TeaseMKE will soon bring opportunities in the Milwaukee area for those wishing to learn burlesque. Operating under the partnership of Frenchie Renard and Liz Bee Honest, the studio will offer beginner and intermediary courses on the art of burlesque striptease, as well as professional development workshops and private bookings. Together, the two operators bring years of experience performing, producing, and teaching burlesque striptease, and will cover topics such as technique, stagecraft, culture and history on the subject.

