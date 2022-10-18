Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’
Walmart (WMT) made headlines late last year, when the company sought several new trademarks that signaled its intent to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Now, the retail giant’s Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.
TechCrunch
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
ambcrypto.com
NOWPayments launch a disruptive innovation in crypto billing!
One of the leading crypto payment gateways NOWPayments has launched an innovative billing tool that allows businesses to have direct access to their customers’ assets, managing consumption-based crypto payments easier and more efficiently. Now merchants can withdraw and replenish users’ deposits in their personal accounts, created on the merchant’s...
thenewscrypto.com
Taco, an NFT Loyalty Automation Tool, Enables Tezos NFT Support on Shopify
The Taco app has integrated the energy-efficient, Tezos blockchain. Support for Tezos NFTs has been added to Shopify through the Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation Tool. Software development firm Taco Labs Inc. recently announced their programme “Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation” now supports Tezos NFTs on Shopify and has incorporated the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain.
Why Visual Marketing is Still the Best Way to Get 69% of Customers
Recommendations from global search engines that work with our clients in 7 out of 10 cases and help activate more than 93% of users. To stay one step ahead of your competitors, you need to embrace the visual experience of users and provide them with new experiences on the way to purchasing your product.
CNBC
Amazon executives overseeing Alexa, hardware group depart the company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Gregg Zehr, president of Amazon's hardware research and development group, known as Lab126, has...
ohmymag.co.uk
Amazon: Warning issued as scam texts target customers’ bank details
In a recent statement from consumer rights watchdog Which?, Amazon users are being warned that they may receive texts from hackers pretending to be from the tech giant. These messages are an example of phishing—where hackers try to obtain sensitive information to try and defraud victims in the future.
CNBC
How using analytics and AI can help companies manage the semiconductor supply chain
The CHIPS and Science Act is designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., but its effects haven't been felt yet. Data analytics and AI can help companies manage semiconductor supply chain issues. AI can predict a range of unexpected events, such as weather conductions, transportation bottlenecks, and labor strikes,...
getnews.info
Convert Ideas Into Real Business Ventures With Negotyum.com
Starting a business, or finalizing a startup idea is not a piece of cake. Many factors have to be carefully evaluated to avoid the risk of failure. The 21st century has revolutionized the concept of earning money for people. Hence, business has evolved as a common means of making money. Previously, a few amounts of people considered doing business as it involved a great deal of risk. However, with time things have changed as the concept of self-sustainability and entrepreneurship gained popularity amongst people. Now people are more interested in working on their own terms than doing a job under a strict boss. This is the very reason why the world has witnessed a massive influx of startups lately.
monitordaily.com
AviaAM Leasing to Be Launch Customer for Mammoth’s 777 Freighter Conversions
AviaAM Leasing will be the launch customer for Mammoth Freighters’ new 777-300ERMF freighter conversion following the signing of a conversion agreement for six 777-300ERMF freighters. AviaAM is a global aviation holding company engaged in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services. Having completed multiple 737-800 passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversions this year,...
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005104/en/ Mannatech partners with Penny AI to deliver a social sales enablement platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
retailbrew.com
Klarna introduces new search tool for customers through its application and website
Klarna earlier this year took a first major step in its evolution to be more than just a buy now, pay later company, and it’s following through on that commitment with even more new offerings. The company yesterday introduced a search tool on its app and website that shows...
protocol.com
AWS has a clear advantage among cloud enterprise marketplaces: It has the most customers
AWS Marketplace debuted in 2012 with self-service Amazon Machine Images, but it wasn’t until five years later when the size of the deals consummated through the online store started to increase dramatically. In 2017, a year after opening AWS Marketplace to SaaS companies selling prepackaged annual subscriptions for their...
Klarna Adds Price Comparison Tool, Shoppable Video Content to App
Noting that paying is only one part of the shopping experience, payments options provider Klarna has added five new shopping-oriented features to the Klarna App and website. The new additions for shoppers include a price comparison tool, shoppable video content, a donation feature and an upgraded CO2e tracker. Also new is a platform that connects creators and retailers, Klarna said Wednesday (Oct. 19) in a press release.
Intentsify Appoints New Chief Product Officer & General Manager, Digital
FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced a significant expansion of its executive team with the hire of Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer and General Manager, Digital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005205/en/ Anudit Vikram (Photo: Business Wire)
Helios Technologies Leverages Next Display Platform™ and Announces OpenView™ S50 and S70
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, further advanced the span of its innovative display offerings with the introduction of the OpenView™ product family. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005266/en/ New OpenView™ Product Family (Photo: Business Wire)
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
monitordaily.com
LeaseQuery Adds New AI Capabilities to Automate Lease Process
LeaseQuery added new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable lease abstraction and lease entry. This will allow LeaseQuery to automate key parts of its implementation process, offering customers a seamless onboarding experience. “With accounting expertise being the core of our business, we realize the immediate value AI brings to lease...
protocol.com
Microsoft is disputing just how big its customer data leak was
Microsoft said Wednesday that an unspecified amount of customer data, including contact info and email content, was recently left exposed to potential access over the internet as a result of a server configuration error. Cybersecurity vendor SOCRadar, which reported the data leak to Microsoft, said in a blog post that...
Visa, Thunes Team to Allow X-Border Payments to 78 Digital Wallets
Visa and B2B payments company Thunes have partnered to enable individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) using Visa Direct to move money internationally to 78 digital wallet providers. With this cross-border, send-to-wallet capability, those users will be able to move money to 1.5 billion digital wallets in 44 countries...
