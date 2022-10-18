Fellow board member wants Sviggum to take responsibility for UM-Morris campus diversity remark

University of Minnesota Regent James Farnsworth would like to see board vice chair Steve Sviggum take responsibility for his question about a possible link between declining enrollment at Minnesota-Morris and that the campus might be too diverse.

Farnsworth told Vineeta Sawkar that if Sviggum doesn't accept accountability, the board should take action.

He stopped short of calling for Sviggum's resignation

"After seeing my colleague, unfortunately, double down a couple of times in various media interviews, I have not seen that there's any accountability or responsibility for these comments," Farnsworth told Vineeta Sawkar on the WCCO Morning News.

"I don't think these comments are becoming of a leader of a board member of an institution like the University of Minnesota," he said.

Sviggum posed the question last Thursday to Minnesota Morris interim chancellor Janet Schrunk Eriksen, basing it on two letters he received from friends whose children decided against attending Minnesota Morris because the increased diversity made them uncomfortable.

Sviggum, appearing Monday on WCCO radio, noted that he was not taking a side on the issue but only seeking information as the board looked into reasons for declining enrollment.

"I don't see asking a question is being offensive or wrong, it's certainly, certainly not racist," Sviggum said on WCCO.

Farnsworth called the comments "hurtful, and damaging to the board, and damaging to the University of Minnesota."

He said the board needs to talk about the situation, and what steps need to be taken.

"I do hope that Steve takes accountability," Farnsworth said.

Sviggum has already said he will not stay with the Board of Regents when new members are selected by the Minnesota Legislature next year.