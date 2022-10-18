ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Melonie Bess
2d ago

This gets me... Y'ALL DOING THESE SHOOTINGS ARE SOO TOUGH...YOU THINK!! BUT YOU RUN AFTER YOU SHOOT!!! IF YOU THINK YOUR MAN/WOMAN ENOUGH TO TAKE A LIFE...BE MAN/ WOMAN TO TAKE THE CHARGE💯 ABSOLUTELY USELESS 💯

FOX2Now

East St. Louis man on trial for violent carjacking

ST. LOUIS – An East St. Louis man faces federal charges in a carjacking that turned violent earlier this year. Brandon Best, 20, accused in a July 12 carjacking in St. Louis, is on trial this week over charges of carjacking and possession and brandishing of a firearm involving in a crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis teen charged in connection with seven burglaries

A St. Louis 15-year-old has been charged with seven counts of burglary for incidents that occurred in August in Fenton or other parts of St. Louis County. A 17-year-old also connected to the incidents is in custody, the St. Louis County Police reported. In addition, detectives from the Bureau of...
FENTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for running drug ring

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Wednesday sentenced a man who ran a drug ring in St. Louis to 20 years in prison. James L. Brownridge, 49, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty on July 28 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

St. Louis man charged with battery

A St. Louis man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Chantel T. Stanciel, 48, was charged with the Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Maryville Police Department. According to court documents, on Oct. 9, Stanciel allegedly strangled another person...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dies in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

East Alton woman charged with auto theft

EDWARDSVILLE – An East Alton woman charged with auto theft was among a number of property-related felony cases filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kara M. Berry, 31, of East Alton, was charged Oct. 18 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2...
EAST ALTON, IL
kttn.com

Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri

Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
recordpatriot.com

Two charged with felony DUI

EDWARDSVILLE – Two people were charged Tuesday with felony DUI in separate incidents. Robert J. Leaks Jr., 52, of Collinsville, was charged Oct. 18 with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. According to...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Suspected human remains are discovered in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police launched a homicide investigation Monday evening after suspected human remains were uncovered in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a fire department cadaver dog discovered the suspected human remains at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North 19th St.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

