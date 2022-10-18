Read full article on original website
Melonie Bess
2d ago
This gets me... Y'ALL DOING THESE SHOOTINGS ARE SOO TOUGH...YOU THINK!! BUT YOU RUN AFTER YOU SHOOT!!! IF YOU THINK YOUR MAN/WOMAN ENOUGH TO TAKE A LIFE...BE MAN/ WOMAN TO TAKE THE CHARGE💯 ABSOLUTELY USELESS 💯
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
East St. Louis man on trial for violent carjacking
ST. LOUIS – An East St. Louis man faces federal charges in a carjacking that turned violent earlier this year. Brandon Best, 20, accused in a July 12 carjacking in St. Louis, is on trial this week over charges of carjacking and possession and brandishing of a firearm involving in a crime.
Jail video captures alarming inmate treatment, guard says firing him was wrong
ST. LOUIS – Before George Floyd, a St. Louis Justice Center inmate had a similar experience you haven’t heard about. It happened in 2018, but the case has been held up in the courts until just this week. Former corrections officer Victor Cooper was fired after the incident. He then sued to get his job […]
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis teen charged in connection with seven burglaries
A St. Louis 15-year-old has been charged with seven counts of burglary for incidents that occurred in August in Fenton or other parts of St. Louis County. A 17-year-old also connected to the incidents is in custody, the St. Louis County Police reported. In addition, detectives from the Bureau of...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for running drug ring
U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Wednesday sentenced a man who ran a drug ring in St. Louis to 20 years in prison. James L. Brownridge, 49, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty on July 28 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.
Burglary at Good Day Farms dispensary early Thursday morning
A marijuana dispensary in the Central West End broken into Thursday morning
starvedrock.media
Feds charge St. Louis man with carjacking in connection with fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS – Federal prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man with carjacking in connection with a shooting death this month. Laveal D. Jones II, 24, had a court appearance Tuesday on the federal carjacking charge, which was filed Friday. Authorities say the case is connected to the death...
Man charged after victim fatally shot, carjacked in St. Louis
A man appeared in federal court Tuesday on a carjacking charge connected with a fatal shooting in St. Louis earlier this month.
3-car crash in south St. Louis City
A couple of cars and a truck were involved in an early morning crash in south St. Louis City.
Breckenridge Hills man accused of stabbing father to death
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a 31-year-old man with allegedly stabbing his own father to death over the weekend.
St. Louis drug ring leader sentenced 20 years
A judge sentenced a St. Louis drug ring leader Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison.
recordpatriot.com
St. Louis man charged with battery
A St. Louis man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Chantel T. Stanciel, 48, was charged with the Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Maryville Police Department. According to court documents, on Oct. 9, Stanciel allegedly strangled another person...
KMOV
Man dies in St. Louis crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a Tuesday crash in St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was going eastbound on...
Man shot while asleep in north St. Louis, police recover suspect’s phone
A gunman shot a man while he was sleeping Wednesday in north St. Louis. Police found a cell phone believed to belong to the suspect while investigating.
Wingstop vandalized overnight
Another restaurant was vandalized in the Central West End Monday night.
recordpatriot.com
East Alton woman charged with auto theft
EDWARDSVILLE – An East Alton woman charged with auto theft was among a number of property-related felony cases filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kara M. Berry, 31, of East Alton, was charged Oct. 18 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2...
Babysitter pleads guilty after toddler burned in bathtub in Webster Groves
A longtime babysitter admitted to burning a toddler in a bathtub several years ago under her supervision.
St. Louis Alderman Reacts to Human Remains Found in Vacant Lot
A ribcage and hip were discovered by a cadaver dog
kttn.com
Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri
Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
recordpatriot.com
Two charged with felony DUI
EDWARDSVILLE – Two people were charged Tuesday with felony DUI in separate incidents. Robert J. Leaks Jr., 52, of Collinsville, was charged Oct. 18 with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. According to...
Suspected human remains are discovered in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police launched a homicide investigation Monday evening after suspected human remains were uncovered in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a fire department cadaver dog discovered the suspected human remains at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North 19th St.
Comments / 3