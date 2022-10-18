The All Hemp Farm provides education and fun scares

KOAM’s Janna Hautala braved the cold to head out to the All Hemp Farm in the Oronogo area — the only hemp farm in the area. For many people, the word hemp raises the thought of marijuana, but owners Crystal Friedman and Chris Newman want to dispel that notion and educate visitors to the farm about the industrial uses of this versatile plant.

As a way to drum up interest in the farm, the owners are hosting a haunted house which features a haunted hemp maze. If you want to know how scary fun this haunted hemp maze is, stick around until the end of Janna’s interview to get an idea!

For more information about the All Hemp Farm, click here to check out their Facebook page.

