ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Three standout football players and a volleyball player: Vote for the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac high school athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhvdx_0idS8mzN00

Who was the area's top prep performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Jacey Vang and Ben Boelter of Oshkosh North football won last week's poll with 1,081 votes out of 2,446 total. Omro football's Cole Henke was a close second with 1,002 votes.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future athlete of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whby.com

Girl fatally shot in Green Bay identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a 5-year-old girl who died after being shot this week. Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Amy Street on Monday. She later died at the hospital. Police are still looking...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp

KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Multiple Departments Respond to Sheboygan County Fire

Moderate damage was reported from a housefire in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima early last evening (October 17th). The call came in just before 7:30 p.m. from the homeowner in the W3000 block of County Road V that he thought he had a chimney fire. When Sheboygan County sheriff’s...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Tuesday Night Crash Claims Life of Plymouth Man – UPDATE W/I.D.

One person died in a crash in the Town of Holland on Tuesday night. The Sheboygan County. Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls at around 9:45 p.m. regarding a single vehicle crash that occurred on County Road AA / Foster Road at I-43 at Oostburg. Investigators say that the...
PLYMOUTH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Former Grand Chute officer killed in crash in the line of duty

The town wants the companies to pay for past, present and future costs of PFAS investigations, cleanup, monitoring and more. Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon. Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines. Nobody was hurt, but...
GREEN BAY, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
nbc15.com

Teen arrested after Beaver Dam hit-and-run, child seriously injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after allegedly hitting a child in Beaver Dam on Saturday night. The unnamed victim was taken to a nearby hospital, then air lifted to another hospital where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries. The Beaver Dam Police Department says the...
BEAVER DAM, WI
whby.com

Girl, 5, dies after Green Bay shooting

—– GREEN BAY, WI — Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident that left a 5-year-old girl injured. Officers were dispatched to a house in the 1600 block of Amy Street near Bellevue Street around 4:49 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, though her condition was not immediately known. While investigators release few details during a media briefing, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says investigators are looking for a person and vehicle of interest.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old killed in Sheboygan County crash

HOLLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man from Plymouth has reportedly died following an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Wednesday revealing that officials received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle crash that took place on County Road AA at I-43 in the Town of Holland.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
The Northwestern

The Northwestern

786
Followers
454
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy