Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iowa.media
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
iowa.media
New pool subject of special meeting
A special meeting of the Mount Ayr city Council was held Wednesday, October 12 in the assembly room at the Ringgold County Courthouse to discuss efforts currently underway to build a new outdoor swimming pool at Judge Lewis Park and to create a multipurpose educational/recreational facility currently known as the Ringgold Center.
iowa.media
Iowa clean water still a goal almost 50 years after Clean Water Act
The Clean Water Act was passed on October 18, 1973. At that time there were many cities in the U.S. still dumping raw sewage and other things into rivers. The Clean Water Act was credited with making waterways cleaner and holding polluters responsible. That law was targeting point-source pollution. Where...
iowa.media
PRE-TEEN FAMILY FORUMS TO FOCUS ON YOUTH ISSUES
SIOUXLAND MAGAZINE WILL PRESENT A PAIR OF PUBLIC FORUMS ON EMPOWERING OUR YOUTH IN THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. ORGANIZER STACIE ANDERSON SAYS THE FORUMS WILL DEAL WITH THE STRESS AND PROBLEMS FACING OUR LOCAL YOUTH TODAY:. EMPOWER1 OC……..IMPORTANT FOR FAMILIES. :13. ANDERSON SAYS FOUR SPEAKERS WILL COVER KEY...
iowa.media
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County, marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in Iowa over the last two months. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, the ticket was purchased at KCK’s Food and Fuel...
iowa.media
Nordman, Overla to meet in Jefferson forum Thursday
The two candidates for the Iowa House of Representatives District 47 seat — Republican Carter Nordman and Democrat Gary Overla — will engage in a candidate forum Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Greene County Elementary School at 401 E. Russell St. in Jefferson. No candidate...
iowa.media
CAMERAS LEAD TO FEWER STOPPED SCHOOL BUS VIOLATIONS
MOST OF THE SCHOOL BUSES USED BY THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ARE NOW EQUIPPED WITH VIDEO CAMERAS. THOSE CAMERAS ARE ACTIVATED WHEN THE BUSES ARE STOPPED WITH STOP ARMS EXTENDED TO RECORD DRIVERS WHO ILLEGALLY PASS THE BUSES WHEN STUDENTS ARE GETTING ON OR OFF. CHRIS WELLENSTEIN, THE...
iowa.media
What to know as early voting begins in Iowa
County auditors can begin mailing out absentee ballots to Iowans who have requested one as early voting begins in the 2022 general election. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) Early voting begins in Iowa Wednesday for the Nov. 8 general election, in which Iowans will make their choices in races...
iowa.media
For Property Tax Relief Focus on Spending
Lee Rood’s recent article in The Des Moines Register brought up a growing concern that Iowans share across the state. Taxpayers are growing more frustrated with high property taxes. Recent property tax reforms enacted by the legislature have failed to slow the growth of property taxes. Even eliminating the county mental health property tax levy did not generate much savings as many counties failed to pass that along to taxpayers. In fact, 48 of the 99 counties failed to pass along those savings to taxpayers. Rood reported that many taxpayers in the Des Moines metro area are frustrated because cities passed local option sales tax increases, which promised property tax relief, but taxpayers are not seeing much relief. Further, Rood noted that assessments in 2023 are expected to reach record highs. What should or can be done about property taxes?
iowa.media
Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment
Two survivors of mass shootings are speaking out against a proposed constitutional amendment protecting gun rights. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Two survivors of shootings encouraged Iowans Wednesday to vote against a proposed constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use. Iowans are now able to vote early or...
iowa.media
Debate: Reynolds highlights tax cuts, DeJear calls for investing in schools
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, and Democrat Deidre DeJear participate in a gubernatorial candidate debate Oct. 17, 2022, at Iowa PBS. (Pool photo courtesy of Iowa PBS) In their only televised debate, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defended her record of managing the state budget as Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear called for more investments to address Iowa’s problems.
iowa.media
Reynolds’ campaign has $2.5 million headed into November; Dejear’s has $366K
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has outraised her Democratic opponent, Deidre DeJear. (Photo by Getty Images) Gov. Kim Reynolds has more than six times as much cash on hand as her opponent Democrat Deidre DeJear heading into the final stretch of the campaign season, new campaign finance reports show. Reynolds reported...
iowa.media
DON’T KNOW MUCH BIOLOGY: DeJear condemned bill to protect women’s sports
Earlier today we told you about the high school girl who suffered serious head and neck injuries in a volleyball match due to a biological boy being allowed to compete. The boy, who identifies as a girl, spiked the ball over the net and it hit the girl in the head.
iowa.media
Iowa teachers’ union gives Iowa Democrat Party more than $500,000 in previous reporting cycle
The Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) continued to be a major financial backer of Iowa Democrats during the previous reporting period for PACs and candidates. The teachers’ union contributed $542,000 to the Iowa Democrat Party from Aug. 16-Sept. 19. It also gave $25,000 to Deidre DeJear’s campaign for governor.
iowa.media
UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY FORUM WILL DISCUSS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES
UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY WILL HOLD ITS FALL EDUCATIONAL FORUM AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM TUESDAY NIGHT. MONIQUE SCARLETT FOUNDED THE ORGANIZATION THAT SUPPORTS UNITY BETWEEN CITIZENS AND LOCAL POLICE SIX YEARS AGO:. UNITY7 OC………TO DEVELOP. :20. THIS FORUM WILL FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES THAT...
iowa.media
ELECTION STARTS TODAY: Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday
Iowans can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, October 19, which is the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
Comments / 0