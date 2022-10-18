ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZ Briefing: Gov. candidates on state's education system; DeAndre Hopkins returns for Cardinals; Most popular Halloween costumes

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Here’s what we know about where Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake would try to lead Arizona’s education system if elected .

As the Cardinals wait to learn the extent of "Hollywood" Brown's injury, they welcome back DeAndre Hopkins and traded for Panthers' Robbie Anderson .

The most searched for Halloween costumes in the United States this year include Harley Quinn , Poison Ivy , Top Gun , Stranger Things and more .

Today, you can expect it to be sunny and breezy, with a high near 87 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 66 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

  • On this date in 1867, the United States took formal possession of Alaska from Russia.
  • In 1972, Congress passed the Clean Water Act, overriding President Richard Nixon’s veto.
  • In 2001, CBS News announced that an employee in anchorman Dan Rather’s office had tested positive for skin anthrax. Four disciples of Osama bin Laden were sentenced in New York to life without parole for their roles in the deadly 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa.
  • In 2010, four men snared in an FBI sting were convicted of plotting to blow up New York City synagogues and shoot down military planes with the help of a paid informant who’d convinced them he was a terror operative. (James Cromitie, David Williams, Onta Williams and Laguerre Payen were each sentenced to 25 years in prison.)
  • In 2012, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that a federal law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman was unconstitutional. (The following June, the Supreme Court would use that case to strike down provisions keeping legally-married same-sex couples from receiving federal benefits that were otherwise available to married couples.)

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

