Read full article on original website
Related
5 Vitamin C-Rich Foods That Boost Collagen And Get Rid Of Wrinkles Fast
This article has been updated since its initial 09/13/22 publish date to include more expert insight. There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles — and aging is an absolutely natural part of life. Your skin will go through a number of changes as you age, an...
MedicineNet.com
What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?
Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.
The Surprising Food That’s So Bad For Thinning Hair, According To Experts
When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50
While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
A vitamin B12 deficiency can go unnoticed and cause symptoms like numb limbs and a yellow tinge to the skin and eyes. A dietitian explains how to get enough.
Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells. A deficiency can go unnoticed because it can cause symptoms that are shared with other conditions. Vegans can get vitamin B12 from fortified plant milks, nutritional yeast flakes, and supplements.
5 Vitamins You Should Be Taking For Discoloration And Dark Spots, According To Experts
Struggling with dark spots and discoloration on your skin? You’re not alone — it’s an incredibly common occurrence that can happen with hormonal changes (like pregnancy), as well as exposure to UV rays and certain medications. If you have spots on your skin that bother you, your first step should always be visiting a board-certified dermatologist who can assess the spots, make sure they aren’t anything more serious than an aesthetic concern, and discuss ways to remedy the concern. Your best solution might be a laser you’ve never considered — or a topical cream with a powerful ingredient that your doctor believes can help and can prescribe to you.
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear
The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
CNET
Best 5 Vitamins for Energy
Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues. However, if you are constantly fatigued throughout the day or you've noticed a shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins are vital for our...
The Best Hot Beverage To Sip On This Fall For Ageless Skin, According To Dermatologists
This post has been updated since its initial 02/16/22 publish date to include more expert insight. So much has been said about the power of drinking green tea for its many skincare benefits— from its antioxidant compounds (reduces skin inflammation)...
3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss
While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Side Effects of Too Much Magnesium?
If you've ever experienced long-term stress, insomnia, or muscle pain, well-meaning friends might have recommended taking a magnesium supplement. Usually, magnesium supplements are OK to take for minor concerns, but you should use caution in certain situations. Taking too much magnesium can cause serious health problems. Learn more about this supplement and decide whether or not you could benefit from taking extra magnesium.
msn.com
Vitamin B12: Sources, benefits & deficiency
Vitamin B12 is one of eight B vitamins needed for a range of important physiological functions. It’s found naturally in animal products and fortified foods, or can be taken via supplement form or administered via injection. “Vitamin B12 is crucial to the human body, which needs it to produce...
Medical News Today
Foods like meat, sugar, and coffee may worsen menstrual cramps, research shows
Menstrual cramps, or dysmenorrhea, can cause monthly misery for those who menstruate. Painkillers and anti-inflammatories can provide relief, but long-term use is not advisable, and they do not work for everyone. A new review of studies in adolescent and teenage girls suggests that an anti-inflammatory diet may relieve menstrual cramps.
technologynetworks.com
New Type of Pushup Fuels Metabolism for Hours, Even While Sitting
From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
healthcanal.com
Carnivore Diet: Is The All-Meat Diet Safe & Healthy 2022?
The carnivore diet is a restrictive diet with a no-carbohydrate (carb) feature and aspects of the keto diet[1]. In carnivore dieters, the main idea is eating nothing but animal-based products such as all kinds of meats, eggs, and dairy products. These foods are all high protein foods without a doubt.
Beauty Experts Say This One Hydrating Tea Is The Secret To Flawless, Ageless Skin
The best skincare news in the world would be discovering that a mocha latte with extra chocolate shavings on top is actually top-secret weapon for better skin. We may not be quite that lucky, but there’s some good news anyway: you can relax under a blanket, watch your favorite movie, and soothe yourself with a beverage that works overtime as a skin savior. Teas have been long known for their antioxidant and therapeutics properties — but specific teas can even help keep your complexion more youthful and glowing (and all you have to do is boil some water, grab a tea bag, let it steep, and get ready to veg out with a cup in your hand). But with so many tea varieties, which one is the best option for your skin? Beauty experts say this one hydrating tea is the secret to flawless, ageless skin.
MindBodyGreen
How Much CoQ10 Should You Take? The Answer May Surprise You
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Nutrients and special bioactives cycle through their time in the spotlight. One current buzzy antioxidant is CoQ10, in long form known as coenzyme Q10. This powerful coenzyme compound is found in skin care formulas and other targeted supplements—CoQ10 is multidimensional and sought after for a very good reason. However, ingesting CoQ10 provides different benefits than applying it topically. But how much CoQ10 should you take each day to reap said benefits? Here's the answer.
MindBodyGreen
The Skinny On Brown Fat: What It Is + How To Activate It Naturally
Generally speaking, body fat has gotten a bad rap over the past few decades. From the demonization of dietary fats in fad diets of the '90s to the overwhelming societal pressure to lose excess body fat, there's an air of cruelty surrounding all fat-focused topics of conversation. But the truth...
Do supplements help hair growth?
New products promoting hair growth, or preventing hair loss, are driving a booming market — but do supplements help hair growth?
Comments / 0