Abilene, TX

HAPPENING NOW: Fire once again engulfs St. Ann’s hospital in Abilene

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Fire has once again engulfed the old St. Ann’s hospital in Abilene Tuesday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen billowing from what remained of the building at N 13th Street and Cedar Street.

The fire began sometime before 8:00 a.m. and firefighting efforts have caused this entire block of Cedar Street to close. It’s unknown if anyone was inside but there doesn’t seem to be any injuries.

Currently, the front part of the building closest to Cedar Street is burning, but the night of October 6, the back of St. Ann’s was destroyed in a large fire much like this one.

Abilene authorities search for people staying at St. Ann’s at time of fire, determining if fire was accident or intentional

Investigators have not released a suspected cause for either fire at this time.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article once additional information is released.

Guinevere Evans
2d ago

he's either a psycho fire starter or on hallucinating drugs or being paid to set the fires! it's so 😭 sad!!! Then two...maybe a firebug spirit has crept into his soul... WOW 😳

BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

