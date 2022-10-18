Read full article on original website
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Guardians fall to Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS
The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed by rain and rescheduled for today at 4:07 p.m.
How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS
Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
MLB playoffs: ALCS, NLCS and World Series full schedules, pitching probables and broadcast info
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to its final four. The American League went chalk with the top-seeded Astros facing the Yankees in a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, while the National League has more of a wild-card flavor with the fifth-seeded Padres entering with home-field advantage over the sixth-seeded Phillies.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
ALCS storylines: Yankees bring star power against Astros’ pitching
Bill Belichick once famously chanted “no days off” at a New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade, which is precisely what
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS
Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
Aaron Judge smacks second home run of ALDS as Yankees build on Game 5 lead
NEW YORK – Aaron Judge has brought his record-breaking power to the postseason. The Yankee outfielder crushed his second home run in three games on Tuesday in the second inning against the Guardians. His two-out, solo shot off Cleveland reliever Sam Hentges gave the Yanks and starter Nestor Cortes a 4-0 lead in the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series.
Sporting News
Yankees vs. Astros schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 ALCS games
It took a lot of fighting tooth and nail, but the New York Yankees finally advanced past the Cleveland Guardians. They advanced in five games and will play the Houston Astros, who handled the Mariners in three in a sweep. Despite an 18-inning marathon Game 3 against Seattle, Houston comes into the series far more well-rested, as the Yankees will play Game 1 about 24 hours from the final out of the ALDS due to it being postponed from Monday to Tuesday from rain.
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 delayed
MLB postseason action comes to a close Monday in The Bronx with Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. That is, if the weather permits it. Game 5, which had originally been scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, has been delayed. The Indians did...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros take ALCS lead vs. Yankees; Padres-Phillies NLCS tied
The LCS round is in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Houston Astros grabbed a 1-0 series lead against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, and will try to take Game 2 at home on Thursday night. In the National League, the San Diego Padres tied the Philadelphia Phillies at 1-1 thanks to a Game 2 win. NLCS Game 3 is set for Friday night in Philadelphia.
World Series odds with four teams left in 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Houston Astros no longer present any value to MLB bettors looking to earn a buck in the futures market, but the defending American League champions are in a familiar position as favorites to win the 2022 World Series, according to the oddsmakers. Bettors in March wagering on the Astros...
