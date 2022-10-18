ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS

Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
True Blue LA

ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today

The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS

Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
AUBURN, NY
The Bergen Record

Aaron Judge smacks second home run of ALDS as Yankees build on Game 5 lead

NEW YORK – Aaron Judge has brought his record-breaking power to the postseason. The Yankee outfielder crushed his second home run in three games on Tuesday in the second inning against the Guardians. His two-out, solo shot off Cleveland reliever Sam Hentges gave the Yanks and starter Nestor Cortes a 4-0 lead in the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Yankees vs. Astros schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 ALCS games

It took a lot of fighting tooth and nail, but the New York Yankees finally advanced past the Cleveland Guardians. They advanced in five games and will play the Houston Astros, who handled the Mariners in three in a sweep. Despite an 18-inning marathon Game 3 against Seattle, Houston comes into the series far more well-rested, as the Yankees will play Game 1 about 24 hours from the final out of the ALDS due to it being postponed from Monday to Tuesday from rain.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 delayed

MLB postseason action comes to a close Monday in The Bronx with Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. That is, if the weather permits it. Game 5, which had originally been scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, has been delayed. The Indians did...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Astros take ALCS lead vs. Yankees; Padres-Phillies NLCS tied

The LCS round is in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Houston Astros grabbed a 1-0 series lead against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, and will try to take Game 2 at home on Thursday night. In the National League, the San Diego Padres tied the Philadelphia Phillies at 1-1 thanks to a Game 2 win. NLCS Game 3 is set for Friday night in Philadelphia.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

World Series odds with four teams left in 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Houston Astros no longer present any value to MLB bettors looking to earn a buck in the futures market, but the defending American League champions are in a familiar position as favorites to win the 2022 World Series, according to the oddsmakers. Bettors in March wagering on the Astros...

