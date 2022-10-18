It took a lot of fighting tooth and nail, but the New York Yankees finally advanced past the Cleveland Guardians. They advanced in five games and will play the Houston Astros, who handled the Mariners in three in a sweep. Despite an 18-inning marathon Game 3 against Seattle, Houston comes into the series far more well-rested, as the Yankees will play Game 1 about 24 hours from the final out of the ALDS due to it being postponed from Monday to Tuesday from rain.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO