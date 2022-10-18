Read full article on original website
WMTW
Janet Mills takes us to her hometown of Farmington
FARMINGTON, Maine — She’s the first woman governor of Maine, and right now Gov. Janet Mills is fighting for a second term. On Wednesday, we continued our series of profiles on all three candidates for governor, featuring a mix of personal and political issues. As we walked around...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Oct. 20 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
mainepublic.org
Outside spending pours into Maine's gubernatorial race
Spending by groups attempting to influence Maine's gubernatorial election has jumped to more than $13 million, nearly doubling in the span of two weeks. The overwhelming majority of the ads from groups working independently of the candidate campaigns is negative messaging that attempts to hobble the re-election chances of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills or her rival, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Legislature congratulates Stover on teacher honor
Wiscasset Elementary School first grade teacher Trae Stover said State Rep. Allison Hepler, D - Woolwich, visited the class Oct. 19 to deliver a legislative sentiment for Stover’s being named Lincoln County teacher of the year in May. Hepler also read to the class and talked about her job, Stover said via email later.
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Maine residents have 13 days to claim $850 relief checks
Eligible Maine residents have 13 more days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a state budget surplus. The stimulus payments will offer financial assistance related to economic strains triggered by the pandemic and high inflation. Approximately 858,000 residents will be eligible to claim their relief checks if they file by the end of October. To qualify, applicants must have been Maine residents for a full year and must file their 2021 state tax returns by Oct. 31.
WGME
Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow
(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is a wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
Gov. Mills tours downtown Sanford to highlight $34 million revitalization project
SANFORD, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills toured downtown Sanford with Mayor Anne-Marie Mastraccio and Maine Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note to talk about the revitalization of the city’s downtown on Monday. The downtown Sanford Village Partnership will use $34 million of local, state, and federal funds to improve...
mainebiz.biz
Portland broker named Maine State Realtor of the Year
A longtime industry professional with more than 25 years of experience has been named the State Realtor of the Year by the Maine Association of Realtors in a nod to his contributions to the profession on state, local and national levels. Peter "Pete" Harrington, who is a partner and associate...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
observer-me.com
Maine is near top of nation in new COVID cases and hospitalizations
Maine is near the top of the nation in a COVID-19 resurgence that comes as weather turns colder and the cold and flu season begins, even though the state boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. The Pine Tree State has the fourth-highest rate of new coronavirus...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb selectmen seek protection order against resident
What started as a request for municipal records is now heading to court. Edgecomb Selectmen Dawn Murray, Ted Hugger and Mike Smith along with Code Enforcement Officer George Chase are seeking a yearlong protection order against resident Timothy Harrington. During the Oct. 13 board meeting, Murray updated selectmen on their request for a protection order.
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
newsfromthestates.com
Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates
A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
WGME
Child at Boys & Girls Club asks LePage about his opinion on abortion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's Republican candidate for governor, former Governor Paul LePage, paid a visit to the Boys and Girls Club in Portland on Monday. The group says it was a chance for LePage to tour the clubhouse and learn about the programs offered. After the tour, the kids got...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset seeks volunteers for waterfront plan working group
The Waterfront Committee approved the formation of a working group, operating as a subcommittee to the WFC, to develop an overall waterfront plan that will benefit the town and become part of the town’s Comprehensive Planning process. Projects of initial priority are 1) repairing the launch ramps; 2) replacing the town landing pier; 3) repairing the seawall between ·the recreational pier and the commercial pier; and 4) evaluating the various uses (existing and potential) of the town-owned piers.
