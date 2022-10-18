ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire Sports Media

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins

ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’

Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
mmanews.com

Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
The Independent

UFC 280: Dana White explains what Sean O’Malley must do to have ‘Conor McGregor’ moment

UFC president Dana White has explained what rising star Sean O’Malley must do to have his ‘Conor McGregor’ moment, as the American prepares for his toughest fight yet this weekend.O’Malley, 27, established himself as one of the highest-profile fighters in the UFC before he had even entered the bantamweight rankings, due to his proclivity for eye-catching knockouts.White had been gradually pairing O’Malley with more experienced, known and higher-ranked opponents, before the 53-year-old suddenly arranged a bout between “Sugar Sean” and Petr Yan, a former UFC bantamweight champion, at this Saturday’s UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.“There was this comparison recently...
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”

Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
Empire Sports Media

After UFC Vegas 62, is a title shot next for Alexa Grasso?

This past Saturday in the headliner of UFC Vegas 62, we saw a potential title eliminator in the women’s flyweight division. Top six contenders battled it out as Alexa Grasso (15-3) took on the tough Viviane Araujo (11-4). Entering the bout, Grasso had been perfect since moving up to...
Empire Sports Media

UFC booking Jessica Andrade – Lauren Murphy

The UFC has finalized a big time matchup in the women’s flyweight division. MMA Fighting was the first to report yesterday that former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (23-9) is moving back up the flyweight to take on former title challenger “Lucky” Lauren Murphy (16-5). The bout will...
bjpenndotcom

Dana White’s Power Slap League is coming to Las Vegas with ‘major network’ ambitions

Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta are teaming up once again to bring the world of slap fighting into the big leagues. White has teased for years that he might get into the hard-palmed, cheek-smashing slap game. At first it sounded like slap fighting may become another unusual niche serviced on UFC Fight Pass alongside classic kung-fu movies. But over the past few months, things have gotten very serious.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fightful

Aljamain Sterling Wants To Humble TJ Dillashaw At UFC 280: "I Can't Wait To Bring Him A Little Bit Of Humble Pie"

UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, wants to humble former bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw, in their showdown this weekend. Sterling spoke with reporters during Wednesday's media day for Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi ahead of his clash with Dillashaw and explained why he disagrees with the 36-year-old Sonora, California native's claims that he is the best bantamweight fighter of all time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MMA Fighting

90 Day Fiance’s Biniyam Shibre has goals to reach UFC, help grow sport in Ethiopia

If you’ve watched the hit television show 90 Day Fiancé, then you know of Biniyam Shibre. For MMA fans who may not have the show on their regular rotation, the reality TV star is attacking his goals of being a UFC fighter, not only so he can be perceived as one of the best competitors in the world, but also to be able to give back to his roots.
VISALIA, CA
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy