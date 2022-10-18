ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

WSMV

Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Pilot killed in Brentwood plane crash identified

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft in Brentwood on Tuesday morning. BPD confirmed a man died when a small plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The pilot’s family identified him as 62-year-old Christopher Wiltcher. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Man critically injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in North Nashville Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at 1429 Jackson Street. Police said the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Police are looking for a suspect last seen...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting

A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
ROCKVALE, TN
WSMV

Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Cheatham County officials searching for possible armed juveniles

ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center issued an alert for people to lock their doors. Police are searching for juveniles who are possible armed and dangerous near the Sams Creek and river. People should avoid that area and should keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

La Vergne Police seek to identify persons of interest in shooting

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking to identify several people involved in a shooting in a business parking lot on Sunday. Officers were called to the Walgreen’s at the intersection of Murfreesboro Road and Waldron Road around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when one man began shooting at three other men. The three other men left the scene in a white Chevrolet Camaro.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles

ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles were placed in custody late Tuesday night after reports of suspicious activity. The arrests were made after the Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors. Police began searching for the potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

