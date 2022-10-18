Read full article on original website
WSMV
Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
WSMV
Pilot killed in Brentwood plane crash identified
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft in Brentwood on Tuesday morning. BPD confirmed a man died when a small plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The pilot’s family identified him as 62-year-old Christopher Wiltcher. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway...
1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee
The FAA and NTSB are set to investigate the deadly crash.
‘Nobody has to die’: Sunday night crash leaves Antioch neighborhood pleading for traffic calming measures
While the focus is usually on interstates and highways, one neighborhood is pleading for action, after three people were seriously hurt in a weekend crash.
WSMV
Man critically injured in North Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in North Nashville Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at 1429 Jackson Street. Police said the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Police are looking for a suspect last seen...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting
A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
WSMV
Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Juveniles captured after Cheatham County search
The situation began unfolding around 9 p.m. in the area of Sams Creek Road.
WSMV
Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.
Silver Alert canceled for Cheatham County woman
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a missing Cheatham County woman.
WSMV
Teen driver in fatal crash on Briley Parkway to be charged with vehicular homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 17-year-old driver involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday on Briley Parkway will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and two counts of aggravated assault when he is discharged from the hospital, Metro Police said. Police said the girl killed in the crash is...
WSMV
Cheatham County officials searching for possible armed juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center issued an alert for people to lock their doors. Police are searching for juveniles who are possible armed and dangerous near the Sams Creek and river. People should avoid that area and should keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
WSMV
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville,TN)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Nashville on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. The crash involved a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer. The officials stated the 29-year-old Todd Bryant was traveling in a Lincoln Navigator along with two others when rear-ended a tractor-trailer near Rosa L.Park exit.
Wanted fugitive arrested in Hickman County after hourslong standoff
The standoff lasted for several hours, but Maury County sheriff's deputies said they were able to safely remove everyone from the residence.
Juvenile suspects, possibly armed, sought in Cheatham Co.
The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center sent an alert Tuesday night advising residents near Ashland City that police are searching for juvenile suspects who are potentially armed.
WSMV
La Vergne Police seek to identify persons of interest in shooting
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking to identify several people involved in a shooting in a business parking lot on Sunday. Officers were called to the Walgreen’s at the intersection of Murfreesboro Road and Waldron Road around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when one man began shooting at three other men. The three other men left the scene in a white Chevrolet Camaro.
WSMV
Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles were placed in custody late Tuesday night after reports of suspicious activity. The arrests were made after the Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors. Police began searching for the potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
