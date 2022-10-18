Users of Meta’s Horizon World’s virtual reality platform are not returning to it, with the number of people going back into the software on a steady decline, internal documents reportedly say.Meta set a goal of 500,000 monthly active users for Horizon Worlds, where people can explore worlds created by other players that include shopping, recreation, and entertainment venues, but has achieved less than 200,000, the documents show, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.Only nine per cent of worlds built by creators are ever visited by more than 50 people, the documents say. “An empty world is a sad...

