ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’

Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
Fortune

Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy

Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
petapixel.com

UK Agency Orders Meta To Sell Giphy

Tech conglomerate Meta will lose its grip on at least one app it has taken over: Giphy. The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority rejected Meta’s appeal where it argued that gifs, and by extension Giphy, are too uncool to have a standalone app. The CMA (metaphorically) responded with a gif from The Office of Michael repeated shouting “no.”
hypebeast.com

Meta Forced To Sell Giphy by UK Competition Watchdog

Meta will have no choice but to sell off Giphy. Just two years after acquiring the GIF database and search engine, the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ordered Meta to put the platform up for sale. Giphy was acquired by parent company Meta, known as Facebook...
NME

Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says

Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
The Independent

Most metaverse users leave after a month, according to leaked Meta report

Users of Meta’s Horizon World’s virtual reality platform are not returning to it, with the number of people going back into the software on a steady decline, internal documents reportedly say.Meta set a goal of 500,000 monthly active users for Horizon Worlds, where people can explore worlds created by other players that include shopping, recreation, and entertainment venues, but has achieved less than 200,000, the documents show, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.Only nine per cent of worlds built by creators are ever visited by more than 50 people, the documents say. “An empty world is a sad...
MarketRealist

Meta Is No Longer Allowed to Purchase Giphy — Who Owns the GIF Database Now?

In a landmark move for competition law in the United Kingdom, regulators have ordered Meta Platforms Inc. to unwind its already-complete acquisition of Giphy. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) reversed the deal, citing monopolistic potential in the advertising market. Article continues below advertisement. With some considering Giphy’s core...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Get paid £44.20 an hour to binge TikTok videos

Believe it or not you can now get paid £44.20 to binge TikTok videos courtesy of influencer marketing platform, Ubiquitous. If one of your favourite activities is to scroll through entertaining apps then this could be the perfect job for you. The 12-hour TikTok binge can be completed over...
CNET

Instagram Testing Profile Song Feature Internally

Is it a throwback or the future of social media? Instagram is testing out a new internal feature that would enable users to add a song to their profiles. Tech leaker and developer Alessandro Paluzzi first shared the news on Twitter on Monday, igniting nostalgic comparisons to MySpace. However, the feature "is an internal prototype, and not testing externally," said Meta spokesperson Christine Pai in an email statement.
CNET

Meta Says Its AI Translator Can Figure Out Unwritten Languages

Meta announced on Wednesday what it's calling the "first AI-powered speech translation system for an unwritten language," according to a blog post from the tech company. The system successfully translated the Taiwanese language Hokkien, a primarily oral language spoken across Taiwan. The system was developed as part of Meta's artificial intelligence project called Universal Speech Translator, or UST.

Comments / 0

Community Policy