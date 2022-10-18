Read full article on original website
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy
Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
Facebook parent Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators
Britain’s competition watchdog had ordered Meta last year to reverse the deal — a year after it was announced — but the company appealed to a tribunal, which rejected most of its arguments.
UK Agency Orders Meta To Sell Giphy
Tech conglomerate Meta will lose its grip on at least one app it has taken over: Giphy. The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority rejected Meta’s appeal where it argued that gifs, and by extension Giphy, are too uncool to have a standalone app. The CMA (metaphorically) responded with a gif from The Office of Michael repeated shouting “no.”
Meta Forced To Sell Giphy by UK Competition Watchdog
Meta will have no choice but to sell off Giphy. Just two years after acquiring the GIF database and search engine, the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ordered Meta to put the platform up for sale. Giphy was acquired by parent company Meta, known as Facebook...
I quit my job after I made $7,000 on YouTube in a month and I didn’t even have to sell anything
AFTER starting his YouTube channel, Chris Boutté was able to make $7,000 in his most profitable month, thanks to what's known as quiet quitting. Quiet quitting is not actually leaving your job. It's where employees work only within the defined timeframe of their set schedule. Once Chris started applying...
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting today to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins
NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact. Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account. Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it...
Some Meta employees call key metaverse projects 'make Mark happy' as a nod to Mark Zuckerberg's changing priorities, report says
Some Meta staff refer to certain metaverse projects as "make Mark happy," the NYT reported. "Make Mark happy" was shortened into the acronym "MMH," two Meta employees told the NYT. Mark Zuckerberg has changed his priorities one year on since rebranding Facebook to Meta, per NYT.
Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous ‘legs’ in Meta keynote were not actually virtual reality, report says
Mark Zuckerberg’s “legs” were not all they seemed during a now-infamous part of his company’s keynote, a report has claimed. Earlier this week, Mr Zuckerberg took the starring role in a new keynote by Meta, the Facebook parent company. In it, he introduced a number of new technologies coming to its metaverse platform.
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
Mark Zuckerberg admits he missed a social networking trend that led to the TikTok boom
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Ben Thompson that he failed to anticipate the video trend in social networking. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that he failed to anticipate the way people share videos on social media platforms and missed the trend of A.I.-driven content curation that ushered in the success of TikTok.
Most metaverse users leave after a month, according to leaked Meta report
Users of Meta’s Horizon World’s virtual reality platform are not returning to it, with the number of people going back into the software on a steady decline, internal documents reportedly say.Meta set a goal of 500,000 monthly active users for Horizon Worlds, where people can explore worlds created by other players that include shopping, recreation, and entertainment venues, but has achieved less than 200,000, the documents show, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.Only nine per cent of worlds built by creators are ever visited by more than 50 people, the documents say. “An empty world is a sad...
Meta Is No Longer Allowed to Purchase Giphy — Who Owns the GIF Database Now?
In a landmark move for competition law in the United Kingdom, regulators have ordered Meta Platforms Inc. to unwind its already-complete acquisition of Giphy. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) reversed the deal, citing monopolistic potential in the advertising market. Article continues below advertisement. With some considering Giphy’s core...
Get paid £44.20 an hour to binge TikTok videos
Believe it or not you can now get paid £44.20 to binge TikTok videos courtesy of influencer marketing platform, Ubiquitous. If one of your favourite activities is to scroll through entertaining apps then this could be the perfect job for you. The 12-hour TikTok binge can be completed over...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Instagram Testing Profile Song Feature Internally
Is it a throwback or the future of social media? Instagram is testing out a new internal feature that would enable users to add a song to their profiles. Tech leaker and developer Alessandro Paluzzi first shared the news on Twitter on Monday, igniting nostalgic comparisons to MySpace. However, the feature "is an internal prototype, and not testing externally," said Meta spokesperson Christine Pai in an email statement.
Meta Is Selling Giphy After A Drawn Out Battle With Regulators
Following regulatory scrutiny, Meta has agreed to cancel the Giphy deal and had been ordered by the U.K.'s competition authority to sell the platform.
Meta Says Its AI Translator Can Figure Out Unwritten Languages
Meta announced on Wednesday what it's calling the "first AI-powered speech translation system for an unwritten language," according to a blog post from the tech company. The system successfully translated the Taiwanese language Hokkien, a primarily oral language spoken across Taiwan. The system was developed as part of Meta's artificial intelligence project called Universal Speech Translator, or UST.
