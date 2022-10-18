Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
When COVID-19 hit, life expectancy plummeted worldwide
In a recent study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, researchers estimated life expectancy (LE) changes in 29 high- and middle-income countries since 2020, when the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic began. Study: Life expectancy changes since COVID-19. Image Credit: ffikretow / Shutterstock. Background. Period LE is a measure...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Futurist predicts what the world will look like in 2122
A future of human progress and prosperity is coming, a futurist has predicted. Peter Schwartz is perhaps best known by the general public for his 1997 prediction that the next 25 years would result in a period of prosperity and technological progression. Of course, those predictions weren’t exactly on the money, and Schwartz and his fellow futurist Peter Leyden have gotten a lot of flack for it.
Benzinga
Honda Aircraft Company Reveals Latest Aircraft - the HondaJet Elite II
Orlando, Florida, Oct 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Aircraft Company today revealed the "HondaJet Elite II" at the 2022 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), a new upgraded aircraft that features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort. The company also announced the introduction of automation technologies.
News-Medical.net
Individualized treatment for back pain leads to increased effect compared to standard therapies
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is the result of a meta-analysis by Goethe University Frankfurt, in which the data of over 10,000 patients were combined and analyzed. It can be concluded from the study that multimodal therapies should be promoted on a larger scale in the German healthcare system, in line with the National Disease Management Guidelines.
News-Medical.net
Study reviews human judgment ensemble during Omicron BA.1 wave in the USA
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers demonstrated how well human judgment systems could complement computational models in responding to the rapidly evolving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over six million lives globally and continues to wreak havoc. Unfortunately, much...
News-Medical.net
Study suggests relationship between maternal COVID vaccination, SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, and stillbirth
Since the beginning of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, several pregnancy complications and adverse clinical outcomes have been observed in both the mother and fetus following infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). A recent United States-based large-scale cohort study published in the American Journal of...
navalnews.com
Video: Safran breaks cover on new VIGY 4 optronic sight
The VIGY 4 sight is the latest addition to the company’s family of naval optronic systems, which also includes the VIGY HD and PASEO XLR. VIGY 4 features advanced observation and fire control capabilities to meet the requirements of medium-displacement ships such as offshore patrol vessels and corvettes, while VIGY HD is more suited to vessels such as coastal patrol boats and PASEO XLR to first-class vessels rang.
The COVID Data That Are Actually Useful Now
It is a truth universally acknowledged among health experts that official COVID-19 data are a mess right now. Since the Omicron surge last winter, case counts from public-health agencies have become less reliable. PCR tests have become harder to access and at-home tests are typically not counted. Official case numbers...
News-Medical.net
Breakthrough infection risk and immune responses to vaccines associated with human leukocyte antigen alleles
In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, a team of researchers from the United Kingdom (U.K.) used data from clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 to understand the genetic factors that contribute to the individual variations in the antibody responses to the vaccine.
LidarSwiss Deploys Cepton Lidar for High-Fidelity Mapping and Smart Analytics on the Fly
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it is working with LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH (“LidarSwiss”) to deploy its lidar technology in a drone-based mapping and analytics solution for infrastructure management and engineering design applications.
News-Medical.net
Europeans support transferring COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations, study finds
The study of individuals from six countries finds that Europeans support transferring COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations and prioritizing those with the greatest need regardless of their country of residence. Vaccine nationalism, in which countries secure vaccines for their populations without regard to global vaccine needs, has been widespread during...
News-Medical.net
Study reveals high level of hybrid immunity in general Swiss population
A recent study covering the general Swiss population has evaluated the development of hybrid immunity during the pandemic wave dominated by the omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The study, currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server, finds high seropositivity against SARS-CoV-2 in the study population.
News-Medical.net
Study provides unique picture of blood sugar dynamics and autoimmunity in early childhood
When and why does type 1 diabetes manifest in children? For the first time, researchers conducted a long-term study on infants and young children with increased genetic risk of type 1 diabetes. The results have now been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. The authors provide a unique picture of the dynamics of blood sugar regulation during early childhood and its relationship to the development of autoimmunity.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda and Sony's Joint EV Is Coming in 2025, Will Be Made in Ohio for U.S.
Sony and Honda are following up on their earlier announcement of an electric-vehicle partnership, saying the first EV from this deal will go on sale in the U.S. first and then in Japan. The two companies have now officially established Sony Honda Mobility, which has a stated mission to "move...
News-Medical.net
The prevalence of pneumococcal carriage in Serbia during COVID
In a recent PLoS One journal study, scientists explore the prevalence of Streptococcus pneumoniae (Spn) carriage and its antimicrobial resistance patterns in adults aged 50 years and older during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Herein, a low prevalence of Spn carriage was observed, in addition to identifying four vaccine-related serotypes.
alpenhornnews.com
APAC, Europe, America region to become a profit hub for DJ Software market partakers over 2021-2026
The business intelligence report on DJ Software market offers significant information regarding prominent factors that are influencing the overall industry dynamics between 2022 and 2027, with respect to top contenders and geographical reach. In addition, the study elaborates on the present and upcoming challenges that may adversely affect the profitability graph of the marketplace, while suggesting countermeasures to circumvent the impact. Apart from this, the report also includes a detailed description of the changing economic landscape, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few years.
TechCrunch
US to launch ‘labeling’ rating program for internet-connected devices in 2023
It’s no secret that IoT devices generally have weak security postures. Weak default passwords have allowed botnet operators to hijack insecure routers to pummel victims with floods of internet traffic, knocking entire websites and networks offline. Other malicious hackers target IoT devices as a way to get a foot into a victim’s network, allowing them to launch attacks or plant malware from the inside.
