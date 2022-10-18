ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Texas

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Candidates for MO State Rep. – District 125 respond to questions

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — With the midterm election set for Tuesday, November 8th, registered voters across the country will soon head to the polls to cast their ballot. But for many, questions about candidates still remain. Questions like, “which candidate should I vote for,” and, “where do these candidates stand...
MISSOURI STATE
cw39.com

Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning NOAA released their Winter 2022-2023 forecast and it paints a familiar picture for Texas. The influence of La Niña is expected to continue for the third winter (December-February) in a row resulting in a higher likelihood of a warmer and drier period ahead during our coldest months of the year. As we dive into later, not all La Niña winters have followed the warmer and drier than normal pattern.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a...
WISCONSIN STATE
cw39.com

Is it a cold? The flu? COVID? Or just allergies?

TEXAS (KIAH) – Texas flu numbers are up this week. If you’re in an office today and a co-worker sneezes, everyone could raise an eyebrow. But what do they have? A cold, flu, COVID, nothing at all?. A child with sniffles says they can’t go to school. ‘Tis...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Who is the most searched horror movie villain in Texas?

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Whether it’s movie franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th, or Scream, this time of year horror movies are in high demand to get family and friends in the Halloween spirit… or Spirits!!!. But have you ever wondered what horror villain is the one that’s...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Respiratory illnesses are spiking among children

(KIAH) – Respiratory illnesses are surging among Texas children according to data from the state’s health and human services department. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spiked in Texas at the end of September, which usually doesn’t happen until the winter months. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metro is still in...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold around Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning, winning, winning, it’s what the Houston Astros are doing and it’s what two Texas Lottery players did over the weekend seeing some big cash headed to their wallets. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize-winning, $25,000 tickets from the Saturday night Cash Five...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy