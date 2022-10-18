Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 2-4 through the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s been an ugly start to the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected. While there are still 11 games to be played, it’s hard not to look...
Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is focusing on his job and not his lawsuit against the NFL as he prepares for a return to Miami. Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January. He filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins and the NFL shortly thereafter...
Jaguars vs. Giants: Gameday activities revolve around NFL's 'Crucial Catch' weekend
The Jaguars return home on Sunday to face the New York Giants. After a promising 2-1 start, the Jags (2-4) have lost three in a row but are unbeaten against the Giants (5-1) in three home games. Here are the highlights for Sunday, before and during the game: ...
Panthers designate QB Sam Darnold to return from IR
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy were designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. The
NBC Sports
Patriots sign defensive lineman to practice squad
The New England Patriots made an addition to their practice squad ahead of their Week 7 game vs. the Chicago Bears. Defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter was signed on Wednesday, the team announced. Carter, 25, was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of...
