Yankees face serious infield problem after Game 1 loss against Houston
The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros in game 1 of the ALCS, a contest that manager Aaron Boone seemed to punt, given the usage of his pitchers. With Jameson Taillon putting together a decent performance, lasting 4.1 innings and giving up just one earned run, the bullpen immediately threw him under the bus with awful efficiency.
WATCH: Yankees fans heckle Isiah Kiner-Falefa as he leaves stadium following rain-out
It is reasonable to be critical of players on social media regarding their performances, as many New York Yankees players have experienced throughout the years. This season alone, Joey Gallo had some depressing statements regarding his time in New York, not even allowing himself to leave his apartment due to the harsh criticism he received from fans.
Aaron Hicks gets injury update after scary Yankees collision in ALDS vs. Guardians
New York Yankees fans endured a scary moment in the third inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians when outfielder Aaron Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera while the two were tracking a pop fly in left field. Hicks, Cabrera and third baseman Josh Donaldson converged on the ball, with Hicks accounting for Donaldson’s presence- but not Cabrera’s.
New York Mets preparing to lose 4 starting pitchers in free agency
Come 2023, the starting rotation of the New York Mets may have a completely different look to it. Aside from Max Scherzer, who will turn 39 next summer, the rest of the Mets starters are set to hit free agency. The two headliners are, of course, Jacob deGrom and Chris...
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
The Yankees have one secret weapon they can utilize in Game 5 of ALDS
The New York Yankees will need to show up offensively in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. They haven’t scored more than five runs in each of the last four games played, suggesting they haven’t reached their peak capabilities. Game 5 would be a great time for the Bombers’ offense to completely take over and showcase one of their vintage double-digit performances, but it will take everybody and then some to get the job done.
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
New York Giants struck gold with cheap free-agent pass rusher
Going into this season, much excitement surrounded the young and talented group of edge defenders for the New York Giants. The two headliners were Kayvon Thibodeaux, of course, and Azeez Ojulari, following a promising rookie year. Unfortunately, injuries caused those two players to miss some time early in the regular...
The Yankees have 4 big roster decisions to make for the ALCS
With New York Yankees pushing past the Cleveland Guardians to make an appearance in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, they have a few big decisions to make regarding the roster. With Aaron Hicks suffering an injury and some potential roster moves, manager Aaron Boone certainly has his work cut...
Yankees make big lineup change, moving Gleyber Torres out of lead-off spot
The New York Yankees shifted up their lineup considerably ahead of Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night. In fact, they included Oswald Peraza at shortstop and moved Gleyber Torres out of the lead-off role, injecting Harrison Bader into the spot after his electric start to the postseason. Torres...
Could the Mets enter the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes after his latest comments?
Making an aggressive swing for Shohei Ohtani would make this New York Mets offseason an electrifying one, to say the least. For some time now, there has been speculation surrounding the versatile star. It came mostly as a result of the struggles had by the Los Angeles Angles, along with Ohtani being due for a big payday.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Yardbarker
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
FOX Sports
Astros lead Yankees 1-0 ahead of ALCS Game 2
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Should the Mets go after Carlos Rodon on the open market to replace Jacob deGrom?
With New York Mets starting ace Jacob deGrom having an unknown future status with the team, it leads to a potentially huge void. Even outside of deGrom, the Mets rotation, in general enters the offseason filled with questions. The lone player locked in under contract is Max Scherzer, who will turn 39 during next season. From there, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker, and Carlos Carrasco could all possibly be elsewhere.
Yankees give rookie Oswald Peraza the start at shortstop for Game 2
As if Yankees manager Aaron Boone scrolled through Twitter all evening, he announced that Oswald Peraza will be starting at SS tonight for the Yankees in Game 2. The youngest player on the MLB roster, Oswald Peraza, has just 18 games of MLB experience and is being tasked with providing a bottom-of-the-lineup spark that the Yankees sorely need. His speed, pull-happy swing, and solid power are the tools that Aaron Boone is hoping Peraza can utilize to get some big knocks, but it’s the defensive reputation Peraza garnered at the AAA level that excites the Yankees. They’ve looked for stability out of the SS position defensively, and Peraza is the right kid for the call.
Have the Yankees seen the last of Aaron Hicks in pinstripes?
The New York Yankees are headed to the ALCS after taking down the Cleveland Guardians 5–1 in Game 5 of the ALDS. However, the team sustained an injury in the third inning when Cleveland lead-off man Steven Kwan blooped a fly ball to shallow left field. With shortstop Oswaldo...
The Yankees punted Game 1 of the ALCS and it was obvious
Coming off a strenuous ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians, the Yankees were backed into a corner regarding the usage of their starting pitchers. With Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortés, and Luis Severino all unavailable for Game 1 against the Houston Astros, they were forced to pick between Jameson Taillon and Domingo Germán. Unfortunately, it was a losing decision, no matter what Aaron Boone chose to do.
Did the Yankees make the right decision leaving DJ LeMahieu off the ALCS roster?
DJ LeMahieu was a highly-anticipated option to make a return to the roster in the ALCS, but the Yankees had made the last-minute decision to leave him off. Taking the stage for their 2022 postseason debut is rookie Oswald Peraza instead, but it presents the controversial question of whether it’s the right move.
Yankees: 3 players coming up short in the playoffs
It takes an entire team playing at the peak of their abilities to win a World Series, which is something the New York Yankees haven’t gotten out of their club the past few years. Individual talent isn’t enough to overcome great playoff teams like the Houston Astros, who normally...
