Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Aaron Hicks gets injury update after scary Yankees collision in ALDS vs. Guardians

New York Yankees fans endured a scary moment in the third inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians when outfielder Aaron Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera while the two were tracking a pop fly in left field. Hicks, Cabrera and third baseman Josh Donaldson converged on the ball, with Hicks accounting for Donaldson’s presence- but not Cabrera’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees have one secret weapon they can utilize in Game 5 of ALDS

The New York Yankees will need to show up offensively in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. They haven’t scored more than five runs in each of the last four games played, suggesting they haven’t reached their peak capabilities. Game 5 would be a great time for the Bombers’ offense to completely take over and showcase one of their vintage double-digit performances, but it will take everybody and then some to get the job done.
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches

The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
FOX Sports

Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Astros lead Yankees 1-0 ahead of ALCS Game 2

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Should the Mets go after Carlos Rodon on the open market to replace Jacob deGrom?

With New York Mets starting ace Jacob deGrom having an unknown future status with the team, it leads to a potentially huge void. Even outside of deGrom, the Mets rotation, in general enters the offseason filled with questions. The lone player locked in under contract is Max Scherzer, who will turn 39 during next season. From there, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker, and Carlos Carrasco could all possibly be elsewhere.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees give rookie Oswald Peraza the start at shortstop for Game 2

As if Yankees manager Aaron Boone scrolled through Twitter all evening, he announced that Oswald Peraza will be starting at SS tonight for the Yankees in Game 2. The youngest player on the MLB roster, Oswald Peraza, has just 18 games of MLB experience and is being tasked with providing a bottom-of-the-lineup spark that the Yankees sorely need. His speed, pull-happy swing, and solid power are the tools that Aaron Boone is hoping Peraza can utilize to get some big knocks, but it’s the defensive reputation Peraza garnered at the AAA level that excites the Yankees. They’ve looked for stability out of the SS position defensively, and Peraza is the right kid for the call.
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees punted Game 1 of the ALCS and it was obvious

Coming off a strenuous ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians, the Yankees were backed into a corner regarding the usage of their starting pitchers. With Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortés, and Luis Severino all unavailable for Game 1 against the Houston Astros, they were forced to pick between Jameson Taillon and Domingo Germán. Unfortunately, it was a losing decision, no matter what Aaron Boone chose to do.
CLEVELAND, NY
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
