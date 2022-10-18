ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L'anse, MI

Comments / 2

Related
WLNS

Suspect arraigned in deadly L’Anse crash and fire

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga County Clerk confirmed that on Monday morning, the suspected driver in a deadly crash at a L’Anse gas station was arraigned. The Clerk confirms the suspect is Dawaun Johnson. MSP identified the driver on Friday as a 22-year-old man from Illinois. State records show Johnson was arraigned Monday […]
L'ANSE, MI
WLUC

Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The semi-truck driver accused of crashing into a L’Anse gas station, striking the pumps, starting a fire and killing a man made his first court appearance Monday morning. Dawaun K. Johnson, 22, of University Park, Ill. was arraigned on a 15-year felony charge of...
L'ANSE, MI
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Michigan teenager calls 911 from back seat to report mother's drunk driving

A Michigan teenager called 911 from the back seat of a car when she feared for her family’s safety because her mother was driving drunk. “Hi, my mom is drunk-driving crazy as f*** with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us,” the teenager reportedly told the 911 operator.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Fatal crash causing traffic backups on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday. The fatal two-car crash happened Oct. 19, on U.S. 131 near Dickenson Road, in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township, Michigan State Police said. Traffic is backed up from U.S. 12 to Riverside Drive, just...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Fake police officer tries scamming Freeland-area coffee shop out money, police warn

TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Police are warning Tittabawassee Township businesses of a scam involving a man posing as a police officer. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Tittabawassee Township police officers responded to the Coffee Beanery, 7736 Midland Road, after an employee received a call from a man claiming to be an officer investigating a counterfeit money ring. The caller told the employee to place large-denomination bills in a deposit bag and drive the bag to a location to meet with him, police said.
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, MI
wnmufm.org

Victim of L'Anse gas station crash and fire identified

L'ANSE, MI— The name of the Baraga man killed when a semi crashed into the L’Anse Holiday gas station Thursday night has been released. Al Dantes, Jr., 43, was getting gas when the semi tractor-trailer hit the pumps. He was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.
L'ANSE, MI
WDIO-TV

Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas

L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say an Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire. Police say the 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles northwest of Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS Minnesota

1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WNEM

Officials announce plans to demolish old motel

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s an issue plaguing several communities throughout Michigan: blight. Now, help is on the way for Buena Vista Township to remove an eyesore. “The day cannot come soon enough for a wrecking ball to hit this building and knock it down,” says Buena Vista Township Manager Torrie Lee.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy