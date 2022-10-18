Read full article on original website
Suspect arraigned in deadly L’Anse crash and fire
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga County Clerk confirmed that on Monday morning, the suspected driver in a deadly crash at a L’Anse gas station was arraigned. The Clerk confirms the suspect is Dawaun Johnson. MSP identified the driver on Friday as a 22-year-old man from Illinois. State records show Johnson was arraigned Monday […]
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The semi-truck driver accused of crashing into a L’Anse gas station, striking the pumps, starting a fire and killing a man made his first court appearance Monday morning. Dawaun K. Johnson, 22, of University Park, Ill. was arraigned on a 15-year felony charge of...
WATCH: Michigan teenager calls 911 from back seat to report mother's drunk driving
A Michigan teenager called 911 from the back seat of a car when she feared for her family’s safety because her mother was driving drunk. “Hi, my mom is drunk-driving crazy as f*** with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us,” the teenager reportedly told the 911 operator.
Michigan men charged with murdering teen, killing another woman to keep her from talking
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General announced on Wednesday that two men have been charged in the murder of two women who disappeared in 2021 and that one of the victims buried on one man's property. Brad Srebnik, 36, is charged with murdering 17-year-old Brynn Bills in August...
1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In L’anse (L’anse, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. A semitrailer crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire. According to the police, a 43-year-old Baraga man was pumping gas when the semitrailer driven by a drunk driver crashed into the station.
Arrest made in 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police confirm that a suspect was arrested in connection to the homicide of 17-year-old Taya Land who was found on I-94 Friday morning. Taya had a lot of life ahead of her; she has a one-year-old baby girl who will never...
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday. The fatal two-car crash happened Oct. 19, on U.S. 131 near Dickenson Road, in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township, Michigan State Police said. Traffic is backed up from U.S. 12 to Riverside Drive, just...
Fake police officer tries scamming Freeland-area coffee shop out money, police warn
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Police are warning Tittabawassee Township businesses of a scam involving a man posing as a police officer. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Tittabawassee Township police officers responded to the Coffee Beanery, 7736 Midland Road, after an employee received a call from a man claiming to be an officer investigating a counterfeit money ring. The caller told the employee to place large-denomination bills in a deposit bag and drive the bag to a location to meet with him, police said.
Victim of L'Anse gas station crash and fire identified
L'ANSE, MI— The name of the Baraga man killed when a semi crashed into the L’Anse Holiday gas station Thursday night has been released. Al Dantes, Jr., 43, was getting gas when the semi tractor-trailer hit the pumps. He was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.
Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas
L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say an Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire. Police say the 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles northwest of Marquette.
1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
Officials announce plans to demolish old motel
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s an issue plaguing several communities throughout Michigan: blight. Now, help is on the way for Buena Vista Township to remove an eyesore. “The day cannot come soon enough for a wrecking ball to hit this building and knock it down,” says Buena Vista Township Manager Torrie Lee.
Morning 4: The most targeted cars for catalytic converter theft -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in catalytic converter theft, according...
Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
Suspected drunk semi truck driver crashes into Northern Michigan gas station, killing man, causing large fire
L'ANSE, Mich. – A Baraga man died Thursday after a semi truck, which was driven by a suspected drunk driver, crashed into a gas station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, causing a “large-scale” fire, according to WPBN. The Northern Michigan station reports that a 43-year-old Baraga man...
Power Outage Causes Grand Traverse School to Close
Grand Traverse Academy was closed Tuesday due to a power outage. The building got power back just before noon Tuesday. But they weren’t the only place without power in Grand Traverse County. Outages popped up across the county thanks to high winds. Several power lines were down and some...
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
Changes to Michigan’s 72-hour deer kill reporting laws shot down – for now
Those who do not report a deer harvest within 72 hours of its happening will still face the possibility of fines or even jail time after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a bill looking to reverse course on the issue. But the author of that legislation said she’s willing to try...
