Marcus Jewish Community Center sets record at golf tourney fundraiser
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) recently held its annual golf tournament, the Harry Maziar Classic presented by Truist, at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta. Chaired by David Kusiel and co-chaired by Allen Soden, the tournament shattered previous event records including the...
Johns Creek will host GA's first city-sponsored Diwali festival this weekend
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The entire Johns Creek community is invited to help celebrate the symbolic meaning of Diwali, a “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance” on Oct. 22 at Shakerag Park in Johns Creek. Johns Creek and community volunteers have...
Announcement: Appen Media launches new publication in Sandy Springs
ALPHARETTA, GA — Appen Media Group (AMG) is adding a new publication to its portfolio of weekly community newspapers. On Oct. 6, it began publishing the Sandy Springs Crier, a community newspaper delivered to 12,000 homes in the city of Sandy Springs. Its readers can expect extensive coverage of local government, education, business and public safety news unique and targeted to the residents of Sandy Springs.
Change lives, change the world
Officials break ground on new Midway Elementary School
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Denmark High School in south Forsyth County is about to get a new next-door neighbor – a whole school full of them, in fact. School system officials broke ground on the new Midway Elementary School off Mullinax Road Oct. 18, kicking off a project to provide one of the county’s oldest schools a much-needed upgrade.
Alpharetta approves scaled-down ‘Continuum’ development
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta officials have approved a 51-acre, mixed-use development that is expected to be a “catalyst for change” in the Windward Parkway area. Plans for the Continuum development at Windward Parkway and Westside Parkway call for bringing in more than a million square feet of new office space, retail, restaurants and mixed residential.
Alpharetta Arts Commissioner cleared of ethics charges in split vote
ALPHARETTA, Ga. —The Alpharetta Board of Ethics voted 3-2 on Oct. 13 to clear Arts Commission Vice Chairman Gene Andrews of multiple ethical wrongdoings alleged in August. Andrews, who was appointed to the city’s Cultural Arts Commission by Mayor Jim Gilvin, was accused of using “his title and power of position as commissioner” to intimidate, threaten and leverage transactions from Atlanta artist Jennifer Sutton, during a text exchange earlier this year.
Milton City Council declines to penalize official for ethics violations
MILTON, Ga. — In a unanimous vote Oct. 17, the Milton City Council decided to take no action against Councilman Paul Moore for a ruling from a three-member panel that he violated city ethics policy. The council vote comes six weeks after the city’s Ethics Commission determined that Moore...
