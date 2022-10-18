ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theScore

Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad after storming down tunnel

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United’s squad to play Chelsea after being disciplined by Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old will be training separately from the rest of United's first team squad for the next three days after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.The decision to punish Ronaldo is Ten Hag's, with the United manager holding responsibility for disciplinary matters, and it is understood that he has the support of the club's hierarchy. United say that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains an important part of the squad.In a statement,...
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo ruining his Manchester United legacy with walk-off before end of win vs. Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo is trashing his legacy at Manchester United and making it even more difficult for himself to find an escape route from Old Trafford. Following his latest display of indiscipline when storming off to the locker room as an unused substitute before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League -- with sources telling ESPN that he left the stadium before the final whistle -- the 37-year-old is in danger of becoming more trouble than he is worth, both for United and any club that might still be interested in signing him.
ESPN

USWNT Big Board: Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman and others push for World Cup spots

Nine months from the 2023 World Cup, the U.S. women's national team is at an inflection point. A recent trip to Europe produced a 2-1 loss to England followed by a 2-0 loss to a Spain team missing 15 of its best players as part of a wider dispute with the federation. The USWNT was without several starters even beyond the long-term injuries they have dealt with for most of the year, but the loss in Spain especially raised serious questions about the trajectory of this U.S. team.
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes took the Premier League by storm after arriving at Man United and became their talisman in attack... but under a new regime with Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo back on the scene, he's lost his spark and is struggling to stop the rot

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United in January 2020 for £67.7million. The club were struggling with creativity under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and needed some inspiration. Fernandes had a relatively quiet debut against Wolves but went on to take the Premier League by storm - offering the club the spark they were looking for.

