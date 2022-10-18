ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Urgent e-bike recall: This bike can literally explode, so stop riding it immediately

Electric bikes are a great way to get around, especially during the pandemic. The electric motor can help during prolonged climbs or when you’re too tired to pedal your way home from work. But e-bikes must be safe for the user, considering the large battery each one carries. That’s why Ancheer issued a recall for one of its e-bike models, as the battery can spark, ignite, or even explode.

