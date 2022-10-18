ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS Roundup: Coshocton, Ridgewood girls fall in first round

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago
ZANESVILLE — Coshocton struck first, but a hat trick by Zanesville's Rylee McCuen led the Lady Devils to a 3-1 victory in the Division II sectional match at home on Monday.

Coshocton junior Isabelle Lauvray scored after getting in front of a Zanesville goal kick and beat a pair of defenders for a one-on-one with Zanesville keeper Reyna Dalton.

Zanesville answered with a pair of long range goals from McCuen to take a 2-1 lead into half, then a third for the final tally.

Zanesville, the No. 11 seed, advanced to play at No. 3 seed Dover at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a berth in the district. Carrollton and Minerva are in the other sectional final.

Division III

Lakewood 5, Ridgewood 0: The Lancers erupted for four second-half goals to put away No. 16 Ridgewood in a Division III first-round match in the Central District.

Jaylie Maas scored in the first half before Brea Ballard, Ellie Conaway, Allie Taylor and Josie Lynch all scored in the second for the No. 15 Lancers (5-6-4), who visit top-seeded Worthington Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Local Sports Briefs

Three Rivers Bassmasters holds last tournament: Nine members qualified to compete in Sunday's Club Bass Classic, which was held on the Muskingum River at Zanesville.

John Fielden won with a total of 3.68 pounds, while Herb Stevens was second (3.49 lbs.) and John Eckelberry came in third (1.84 lbs.). Stevens also had the Big Bass of 2 pounds.

Three Rivers Bassmasters is a local bass fishing club that fishes competitive bass fishing tournaments throughout the year. Membership is open to interested individuals 18 years of age and older. For club information contact Jim Eckelberry, Sec./Treas. at 740-545-9394.

