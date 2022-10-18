NCHSAA fall playoffs for Jacksonville-area teams: Croatan wins cross country title

Saturday, Nov. 5, Update

Croatan is a cross country champion for the first time.

The Cougars captured the boys' title Saturday in the NCHSAA 3-A championships in Kernersville, outscoring second-place North Lincoln 143-149.

Senior James Wallace was Croatan's top runner, finishing in 11th place in 16:55.79 while junior Tyrese Cone was 12th at 16:56.10. The Cougars had four runners in the top 47.

Friday, Nov. 4, Update

Eight area football teams entered the NCHSAA playoffs and two left with wins.

East Duplin and Jacksonville remain alive in the postseason. The Panthers hosts James Kenan in the second round and Jacksonville visits Havelock next Friday.

Thursday, Nov. 3, Update

Croatan and Jacksonville are the area's only two boys' soccer teams remaining in the playoffs and they are on win away from meeting each other.

The fourth-seeded Cougars (14-4-2) host No. 12 J.H. Rose (16-3-2) on Monday in the third round while the eighth-seeded Cardinals (15-7-2) visit top-seeded Williams (20-1-2). The winners of these games meet Thursday in the fourth round. Jacksonville defeated Southern Lee 9-2 on Nov. 3 and Croatan topped Western Alamance 6-2.

Saturday, Oct. 29, Update

The NCHSAA bracket shakedown wasn't kind to a handful of area football teams as the playoffs were unveiled on Saturday.

White Oak, which was part of a three-way tie for first in the Coastal 3-A Conference with West Carteret and Richlands, slid behind the Patriots in the final RPI ranking and will hit the road for Round 1. Instead of being a No. 8 seed with a home game, the Vikings are now rated No. 17.

In all, the area's five 3-A teams that qualified for the playoffs will be in their away white jerseys on Friday, Nov. 4.

Friday, Oct. 28, Update

High school soccer playoff brackets were released on Friday, and two familiar faces will meet each other right off the bat. Jacksonville, which grabbed the top 3-A seed from the Big Carolina Conference, will square off against city rival White Oak in Round 1 on Monday. The two teams did play once in the regular season, a 5-0 victory for the Cardinals just after Labor Day.

In all, four 3-A teams and two 2-A teams, as well as Lejeune in 1-A advanced to the postseason. See their matchups below.

The final area volleyball team was eliminated Thursday night, as Cape Fear beat Croatan in Round 3 of the 3-A playoffs. Here's the gallery, courtesy of our sister paper in Fayetteville.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, Update

Croatan is the only area volleyball still playing after the Cougars defeated South Central in three sets on Tuesday night in the second round of the state 3-A playoffs. They visit Cape Fear on Thursday in the third round.

Also, Jacksonville sophomore golfer Sanaa Carter on Tuesday finished second at 74-76-150 (+6) in the state 3-A girls golf championships at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines. It marked the second straight year she is the state runner-up behind three-time state champion Emily Mathews of Eastern Alamance.

Carter entered the state tournament having shared the East Regional title.

Girls dual-team tennis playoffs were last week, with all four area postseason falling in the first round.

Football

First Round, Friday, Nov. 4 (home team listed first)

3-A: #16 Southern Nash vs. #17 White Oak

3-A: #13 Rocky Mount vs. #20 Jacksonville

3-A: #9 Southern Durham vs. #24 Richlands

3-A: #3 Seventy-First vs. #30 Croatan

3-A: #1 Northern Nash vs. #32 Jacksonville Northside

2-A: #2 East Duplin vs. #31 North Pitt

2-A: #3 Whiteville vs. #30 Southwest Onslow

1-A: #2 North Moore vs. #31 Lejeune

Boys Soccer

Third Round, Monday, Nov. 7

3-A: No. 12 J.H. Rose at No. 4 Croatan

3-A: No. 8 Jacksonville at No. 1 Williams

Second Round, Thursday, Nov. 3

3-A: No. 4 Croatan 6, No. 13 Western Alamance 2

3-A: No. 8 Jacksonville 9, No. 24 Southern Lee 2

3-A: No. 6 Carrboro 4, No. 11 Swansboro 3 (OT)

First Round, Monday, Oct. 31

1-A: No. 6 North Moore 6, No. 27 Lejeune 0

2-A: No. 6 Jordan-Matthews 9. No. 27 Southwest Onslow 0 (Tuesday)

2-A: No. 4 Clinton 7, No. 29 East Duplin 0

3-A: No. 4 Croatan 9, No. 29 Eastern Alamance 2

3-A: No. 8 Jacksonville 8, No. 25 White Oak 0

3-A: No. 11 Swansboro 3, No. 22 Northwood 0

3-A: No. 6 Carrboro 3, No. 27 Northside 2

Cross Country

3A East Girls: Croatan took second and Swansboro fourth in the team competition to move on to next Saturday's state championships. First Flight rolled to the team title with five runners in the top nine. Swansboro's Delaney Horton finished third overall in 19:04.73 and the Pirates finished fifth to also qualify as a team. Ashley Kirkwood's 14th-place finish led the Cougars. Individually, Jacksonville's Paige Smith (12th) and Sydney Deeble (13th) finished high enough to qualify for states in the individual race.

3A East Boys: Croatan's boys won the team championship on Saturday iN Jacksonville, taking second and third in the individual race to score 34 points, beating West Johnston by 24 points. White Oak finished fifth to take the last team spot in next week's state finals. James Wallace (15:52.08) and Tyrese Cone (15:58.73) led the Cougars across the line, while three others finished in the top 11. For White Oak, Jacob Mueller led the way in 25th. Individually, Trevor Martin of Swansboro was 16th and also advance to next week's state championship.

2A East: East Duplin's Jenson Welborn was the area's highest finisher, taking 15th in the boys race at 18:24.24, while teammate Eric Houston was 19th. On the girls side, no local teams ran but CB Bradshaw (15th) and Alaina Delarosa (22nd) of East Duplin had the highest finishes. Those four, along with Jaime Maguire of Southwest Onslow (17th), all qualified individually for next week's state championships.

1A East: Lejeune rolled to a championship on both the girls and boys side to qualify for next week's state championship. For the girls: Junior Paige Berthold won the individual race by 40 seconds, and teammates Tori Olson, Emma-Kay Willis, Katelyn Burrows and Shyanne Bryant finished fifth through eighth. For the boys: senior Preston Berthold won the individual crown with a time of 17:13. Teammates Brandon Burrows (3rd), Ryder Johanson (4th), Matthew Barbabella (6th) and Sebastian Praske (9th) rounded out the Devilpups' scoring runners.

Volleyball

Third Round, Thursday

3-A: No. 4 Cape Fear 3, No. 5 Croatan 1

Second Round, Tuesday

3-A: No. 5 Croatan 3, No. 12 South Central 0

First Round, Saturday

3-A: No. 2 Cedar Ridge 3, No. 31 Richlands 0

3-A: No. 5 Croatan 3, No. 28 Havelock 0

3-A: No. 8 Carrboro 3, No. 25 Jacksonville 0

2-A: No. 11 Ayden-Grifton 3, No. 22 East Duplin 0

2-A: No. 16 Seaforth 3, No. 17 Southwest 0

Girls Golf

Girls Tennis

First round, Wednesday, Oct. 19

3-A: No. 10 J.H. Rose 5, No. 7 Swansboro 4

3-A: No. 3 Fike 7, No. 14 Croatan 2

2-A : No. 15 Ayden-Grifton 5, No. 2 East Duplin 1

1-A: No. 1 Bear Grass Charter 9, No. 16 Lejeune 0

