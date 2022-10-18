Goodman Center sees record for first day of Thanksgiving Basket registration

MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Community Center set a new record Monday for first-day registrations for its Thanksgiving Basket Drive.

Organizers said 2,911 families and individuals signed up for the drive. About 2,400 families and individuals signed up to receive a basket on the first day of registration last year.

The Center wants to make sure 4,000 Dane County families have a Thanksgiving dinner this year. After one day of registration, they’re over halfway to reaching their goal.

“I’m not surprised that so many people have already registered for a basket this year,” Food Pantry Manager Francesca Frisque said. “Families’ income just doesn’t stretch as far as it used to, and for many, a holiday meal isn’t in the budget this year.”

Registration is set to run through October 28 but may end early if the center reaches full capacity. The center is working with the Madison Metropolitan School District to find families in need, and the registration process is offered in English, Spanish and Hmong.

“Our registration line was ringing off the hook yesterday, and we expect that to continue,” center CEO Letesha Nelson said. “We’re so thankful for the volunteers who are willing to help field the calls and answer questions.”

You can find more information on the drive or register for a basket at the Goodman Community Center’s website . You can also register by phone at 608-204-8018, Monday through Friday, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

