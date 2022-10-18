ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Goodman Center sees record for first day of Thanksgiving Basket registration

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEZLJ_0idS5URU00

MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Community Center set a new record Monday for first-day registrations for its Thanksgiving Basket Drive.

Organizers said 2,911 families and individuals signed up for the drive. About 2,400 families and individuals signed up to receive a basket on the first day of registration last year.

The Center wants to make sure 4,000 Dane County families have a Thanksgiving dinner this year. After one day of registration, they’re over halfway to reaching their goal.

“I’m not surprised that so many people have already registered for a basket this year,” Food Pantry Manager Francesca Frisque said. “Families’ income just doesn’t stretch as far as it used to, and for many, a holiday meal isn’t in the budget this year.”

Registration is set to run through October 28 but may end early if the center reaches full capacity. The center is working with the Madison Metropolitan School District to find families in need, and the registration process is offered in English, Spanish and Hmong.

“Our registration line was ringing off the hook yesterday, and we expect that to continue,” center CEO Letesha Nelson said. “We’re so thankful for the volunteers who are willing to help field the calls and answer questions.”

You can find more information on the drive or register for a basket at the Goodman Community Center’s website . You can also register by phone at 608-204-8018, Monday through Friday, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

With record demand for Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving baskets, help is still needed

MADISON, Wis. — Within 24 hours of registration opening for the Goodman Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive this year, nearly 3,000 people signed up to receive the meal baskets, setting a record and showing the growing need in the community. In total, 2,911 registrants submitted their names for the drive in the day after it opened, roughly 500 more...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW Homecoming cupcake mural pays homage to Bucky Badger

MADISON, Wis. — Homecoming activities continued at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Thursday with a mural made out of cupcakes. The mural, made to look like Bucky Badger, was assembled in the Sun Garden at Union South. Volunteers were eager to bring the event back after several years without it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Usually this is just a place...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Registration now open for Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving Basket Drive

MADISON, Wis. — Registration is now open for this year’s Thanksgiving Basket Drive at the Goodman Community Center. The 34th-annual drive will provide families in need with the food and fixings to make a full Thanksgiving meal at home. This year, the Goodman Community Center hopes to distribute a total of 4,000 meals. With rising inflation, the center is seeing...
DANE COUNTY, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie is an active and growing city in the northeastern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. It’s a suburb of Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison, and it’s Dane County’s second most populated city. Sun Prairie was incorporated as a town in 1846, as a village in 1868,...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MacKenzie Scott gives $5M to Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $5 million to the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, the organization announced Tuesday. In a news release, foundation officials said the money will help it accelerate the work of its Every Child Thrives initiative, which brings together dozens of groups from Dodge and Jefferson counties to help promote kindergarten readiness and early...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After withdrawing from Madison police monitor job, former Parole Commission head takes violence prevention role in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — John Tate II, the former head of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who was hired to be — and days later turned down the job as — Madison’s first-ever independent police monitor, has instead taken a job as Racine’s violence prevention manager. City officials in Racine announced Tate’s hire Wednesday, one day after Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board...
RACINE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Temporary heating system to blame for temperatures plunging in parts of La Follette HS, MMSD says

MADISON, Wis. — A temporary heating system put in place amid construction at La Follette High School in Madison is to blame for temperatures plummeting in portions of the school on Tuesday, a Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson said. Multiple people reached out to News 3 Now on Tuesday with concerns about frigid temperatures inside classrooms this week. In one...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Fire Department hiring firefighters and EMTs

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is hiring. For the first time in three years, MFD is accepting applications for full-time firefighter and EMT positions. No previous fire or EMT experience is required to apply. MFD has removed the citizenship requirement for the positions, meaning that anyone who has the legal right to work in the U.S. is eligible...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Brewing Company hosts Puptobefest event

VERONA, Wis. — The Wisconsin Brewing Company found a way to bring good dogs and good beer together on Sunday. The brewery hosted ‘Puptoberfest.’ Attendees could enjoy live music, a raffle, food and beer, and free nail clippings and microchipping were available for the furry event-goers. The event benefitted Occupaws, a group that gives guide dogs to visually impaired Wisconsinites...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Electric fire truck wins 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

MADISON, Wis. — A winner has been named in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Appleton-based Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck took home the top prize this year, beating out 15 other products in a March Madness bracket-style competition. The Volterra truck is billed as the first zero-emission electric fire truck in use in North America. RELATED: Madison...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison alum nearing complete collection of 112 Homecoming buttons

MADISON, Wis. — It’s Homecoming Week at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a week stepped in traditions of block parties, pep rallies, pink flamingoes on Bascom Hill and Homecoming buttons. It’s because of that last tradition that Pete Christianson stands out among alumni of the university. The Wisconsin Alumni Association has produced a Homecoming button or pin since the event began...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie city council votes to change ‘antiquated’ ordinance that had prohibited throwing snowballs

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen more than a few snow flurries, but winter is still closer than we think. For Sun Prairie residents, the cold weather may be a bit more fun this year, as the city has amended an ordinance to now allow snowball fights. A section in Sun Prairie’s municipal code states someone can be...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents

Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy