Cherokee County, SC

Man gets 30 years for killing woman, hiding body behind South Carolina home

By Robert Cox
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Cherokee County man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a woman and hiding her body behind his house.

Marshall D. Lee, 45, pleaded guilty Monday to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Lee shot and killed 36-year-old Jamie Buser , of Illinois, in 2019.

Buser’s body was found in the woods behind Lee’s Union Highway home on Sept. 26, 2019.

Missing Oklahoma men were shot and dismembered, police say

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office found Buser’s body while assisting the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department with a missing person case. Investigators said they used cell phone records to track her to South Carolina.

Buser’s vehicle was later found on Old Race Track Road.

Deputies said text messages between Lee and Buser showed that Lee was looking for a female escort.

Investigators said the shooting happened while Lee’s wife and children were away from the home.

Lee will not be eligible for parole or early release, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

