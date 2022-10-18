ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Davenport woman given probation for drug sale to Kewanee minor

By Susan DeVilder
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdihz_0idS5Sg200

A Davenport woman pleaded guilty to one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a fully-negotiated plea in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday.

Kathy Chanton-Khemphomma, 31, was sentenced to 30 months probation and a 60-day jail sentence, with day-to-day credit for time served. She was also ordered to complete a substance abuse treatment program and is subject to random drug testing. Judge Terry Patton found that the defendant qualified for a full waiver of fee assessments. Fines and fees totaled almost $1,500.

Henry County Assistant State’s Attorney Stephanie Barrick presented the factual basis for the case in that on or around March 22, a minor, I.M., overdosed and took ill and was taken to the hospital. While the minor was in the hospital, the minor’s parents searched I.M. 's phone and discovered text messages between their child and Chanton-Khemphomma.

The parents sent the defendant messages, pretending to be I.M. and set up a drug buy at their home. Once Chanton-Khemphomma arrived at their residence, the parents called the Kewanee Police Department.

A search of Chanton-Khemphomma’s car turned up the prescription drug, Xanax, and the defendant admitted to police that she sold Xanax to I.M. Chanton-Khemphomma was arrested and charged with two Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a Class 3 felony.

As part of the plea agreement, one of those counts was dropped and Chanton-Khemphomma is forbidden to have any further contact with the minor.

Comments / 1

Pam Schryver-Fuessel
1d ago

Probation for selling to a minor?!?! Then you wonder why it still happens, because there’s no punishment because this surely isn’t one.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starvedrock.media

Princeton Woman Sent To Prison For Dealing Heroin

A convicted felon from Princeton is headed back to prison. Twenty-three-year-old Jasmine Storm was sentenced Wednesday in Bureau County Court to 6 years in prison following a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Back in May, Tri-DENT members heard Storm took a train to Chicago to pick up drugs. When arriving back in Princeton, she was busted for dealing heroin.
PRINCETON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria residents charged with federal PPP fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury indicted five Peoria residents Tuesday on fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The following residents are alleged to have committed PPP fraud within Peoria County between March and September 2021. Kendall Mack, 25 – two counts of...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Davenport man sentenced for felon in possession of firearm

A Davenport man will serve in federal prison for a firearm charge. Davante Shamod Howard, 24, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 18 to 46 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. In September 2021, Howard had a federal warrant for a supervised release violation, and law enforcement arrested Howard at a Davenport residence. Prior to his arrest, Howard had used a straw purchaser to acquire an extended rifle magazine. During a search, law enforcement located the extended magazine, an AR-15 and a ghost Glock firearm. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Howard’s Snapchat account, which showed photos and videos of Howard with the rifle. In one video, Howard threatened to shoot people. Howard pleaded guilty on April 18, 2022.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Five Peorians charged with PPP violations

PEORIA, Ill. – Five Peoria residents are facing federal charges for fraudulently getting money from the COVID-19-caused federal Paycheck Protection Program. The five — aged between 25 and 44 — all face counts from a federal grand jury of Wire Fraud and Making False Statements. All occurred...
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Woman convicted of insurance fraud

A LeClaire woman has been convicted of charges of insurance fraud and identify theft after providing false information to her insurance company. Sara Weisbeck, age 47, was found guilty on October 7 in Scott County District Court of one count of Insurance Fraud, a class D felony, and one count of Identity Theft, a class […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
fox32chicago.com

Man in Illinois federal prison charged with murder of cellmate

ROCKFORD - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill. has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his cellmate last year. Donta Maddox, 44, was indicted after he allegedly assaulted his cellmate, Bobby Everson, on Dec. 15, 2021 resulting in fatal injuries. Maddox was in...
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

Thomson federal prison inmate facing murder charge in death of fellow inmate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (KWQC) - An inmate at the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of a fellow inmate. The federal jury on Wednesday handed up the two-count indictment against Donta Maddox, 44, on charges of second-degree murder and assault, court records show.
THOMSON, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC suspect pleads not guilty in double-fatal crash

A 53-year-old East Moline woman has pleaded not guilty in connection with a double-fatal crash earlier this month. Tonya Franks, who faces multiple charges – including aggravated DUI/accident/death – appeared Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, court records say. Franks waived a preliminary hearing and requested a trial...
EAST MOLINE, IL
kciiradio.com

Two Charged In Louisa County Armed Robbery

On Sunday, October 16 at approximately 12:37 a.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an individual stating that he had just been robbed at gunpoint by a male and female inside a residence at 140 West Louisa Street in Letts. The individual was reportedly at the...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
1470 WMBD

Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test

DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
PEKIN, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Woman Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Other Charges

On Wednesday October 12, Sterling Police responded to Lynn Blvd and Avenue E for a report of a stolen vehicle. During their investigation, 40-year-old Amy Dunham of Sterling was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Obstructing Identification and Expired Driver’s License. Dunham...
STERLING, IL
kciiradio.com

Homeless Man Charged With 1st Degree Harassment in Louisa County

On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 3:55 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a harassment call from a residence in Elrick Junction. A male caller was leaving voicemails threatening to kill and harm those inside. Shorty after law enforcement arrived at the residence, the caller, 37-year-old Jacob Strause...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 stabbed in family fight in Kewanee

A man is recovering today after he was stabbed by a young relative in Kewanee over the weekend. Kewanee police officers were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on October 15th at about 11:31 p.m. for a disturbance involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they located an 18-year-old man lying in the […]
KEWANEE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect stabbed victim multiple times

A 41-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after police say he stabbed a victim multiple times. Shayne Hagedorn Sr. faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing bodily injury and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say. On Sunday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport Police Department responds to shots fired in a QC residence

The Davenport Police Department was called to a residence regarding reports of a shooting inside a residence. On Wednesday, October 19 at approximately 1:58 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of N. Linwood Ave. Upon arrival, responding officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, He was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
DAVENPORT, IA
1650thefan.com

One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
WATERLOO, IA
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

1K+
Followers
913
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy