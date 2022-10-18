Davenport woman given probation for drug sale to Kewanee minor

A Davenport woman pleaded guilty to one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a fully-negotiated plea in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday.

Kathy Chanton-Khemphomma, 31, was sentenced to 30 months probation and a 60-day jail sentence, with day-to-day credit for time served. She was also ordered to complete a substance abuse treatment program and is subject to random drug testing. Judge Terry Patton found that the defendant qualified for a full waiver of fee assessments. Fines and fees totaled almost $1,500.

Henry County Assistant State’s Attorney Stephanie Barrick presented the factual basis for the case in that on or around March 22, a minor, I.M., overdosed and took ill and was taken to the hospital. While the minor was in the hospital, the minor’s parents searched I.M. 's phone and discovered text messages between their child and Chanton-Khemphomma.

The parents sent the defendant messages, pretending to be I.M. and set up a drug buy at their home. Once Chanton-Khemphomma arrived at their residence, the parents called the Kewanee Police Department.

A search of Chanton-Khemphomma’s car turned up the prescription drug, Xanax, and the defendant admitted to police that she sold Xanax to I.M. Chanton-Khemphomma was arrested and charged with two Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a Class 3 felony.

As part of the plea agreement, one of those counts was dropped and Chanton-Khemphomma is forbidden to have any further contact with the minor.