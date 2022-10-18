ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon woman accused of killing grandmother found competent to stand trial

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
 2 days ago
CANTON – A Massillon woman accused of stabbing her grandmother to death in January has been found competent to stand trial.

Danielle DiChiara, 26, requested an evaluation in April to determine whether or not she is fit to stand trial in the stabbing death of Gloria J. DiChiara. A hearing was held Monday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

DiChiara is accused of fatally stabbing her grandmother several times before striking her with a heavily weighted lamp post on Jan. 24 in her Massillon home.

DiChiara then went to the condo next door in the 1800 block of Lake Trail NE, reportedly asking a neighbor for help. She is accused of slicing the neighbor's face with a knife.

DiChiara:'I think she killed my mother-in-law:' Frantic woman describes stabbing scene in 911 call

The Stark County Prosecutor's Office presented the case to a grand jury, which indicted DiChiara on felony counts of murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

A final pretrial hearing is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 31. Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione is presiding over the case.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

