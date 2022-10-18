ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson Says Abortion-Rights Preaches Childlessness As 'Cure For The Economy'

By Ron Dicker
Tucker Carlson on Monday suggested that Democrats who support abortion rights are preaching that “childlessness is the cure for the economy.”

As a jumping-off point, the Fox News host referred to a report on anti-abortion nonprofits prioritizing marketing and outreach over family-care funds , leaving caregivers short of diapers and other necessities.

“So, really what you have here is a classic demand-side approach to the ongoing diaper and formula shortages: just don’t have kids, dumbo, and then you won’t need diapers,” Carlson opined. “You also won’t need a house or a car or a raise or extra food or money for college tuition.”

“When you get to this point, and this point is a place where the economy is so completely distorted that only Democratic voters ― donors ― can still afford to have normal families. When you get there, the solution is simple: Don’t reproduce! Childlessness is the cure for the economy they created. And that’s why abortion is so very important, especially now.”

Fast-forward to 3:24 for that segment:

Carlson has layered his right-wing worldview onto abortion rights before. In 2019, he infamously claimed Democrats favor access to abortion because it makes business sense.

“This is about business, it’s about making sure that women can be obedient workers, rather than harried mothers,” Carlson said .

H/T Media Matters

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 295

Marly Duran
2d ago

His theory disregards the fact that many women who get an abortion are already mothers. Actually, Tucker usually disregards all facts in favor of his "The sky is falling and Democrats are responsible!" rhetoric.

Reply(14)
205
Michael Miller
2d ago

Tucker Carlson may well be the worst informed person pretending to know what he is talking about in the entirety of the American politics.

Reply(13)
199
Bert Gregory
2d ago

Carlson deliberately distorts every perspective that doesn't fit the population he caters to. He doesn't care about accuracy, truth, or reality. His only concern is saying whatever his core viewers want to hear. He certainly is not a journalist; he is a carnival barker attracting the marks to his sideshow.

Reply(1)
112
