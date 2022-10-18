New Marvel Details Revealed At 2022 Comic-Con

Related
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Kevin Smith Reveals Cancelled Marvel Crossover Event Involving Man-Thing
The character of Man-Thing made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the recent Werewolf By Night special for Disney+, but that wasn't the first time in recent memory that the character was set to grace our screens. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, Man-Thing was a character who they planned to use in a four-show crossover back when Hulu was planning on making a number of animated Marvel series, including a take on Howard the Duck which would have been showrun by Smith. Instead, the character didn't show up until last week, at which point Smith finally understood something he had been told before.
Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
Charlie Cox Reveals Kevin Feige's Original Plan for Daredevil's Marvel Return
Charlie Cox is officially back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, donning the Daredevil suit once more in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. So far the character has appeared in a single scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home and appeared in two She-Hulk episodes as a supporting character. Before long at all, the actor will return as the Man Without Fear in Daredevil: Born Again, a massive 18-episode Disney+ series that's set to begin filming early next year.
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
John Legend Explains Why He 'Wasn't A Great Partner' To Chrissy Teigen At First
The EGOT winner admitted he was selfish in the early days of his relationship with the cookbook author.
Lip reader reveals what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said in their Deadpool 3 update video
Look at these two… Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just delivered the most amazing Deadpool 3 announcement possible, confirming that Wolverine is coming to the MCU in time for him to appear in Avengers 5 and 6. But the image above comes from the Deadpool 3 update clip the two released a day after announcing the film’s big Wolverine surprise and release date.
'Watchmen,' a TV hit for HBO, was 'embarrassing' for the comic's creator Alan Moore
Once again, Alan Moore has no love for any 'Watchmen' adaptations. He told GQ that HBO's hit series starring Regina King is 'embarrassing to me.'
Colbert’s Cartoon Newscast Trolls Herschel Walker In Epic Phone Prank
"Tooning Out The News" gets the Republican candidate on the phone.
Meghan Markle Reveals If She'll Ever Make A Return To Acting
Meghan Markle left acting behind when she announced her engagement to Prince Harry ― and she recently confirmed that she’s not looking to return to the big screen for any roles anytime soon. Variety unveiled its Power of Women cover with the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday, alongside...
Major DCEU star rumored to be the top choice for Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ series
Even though the series was first announced close to four months ago, Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm or deny anything about the in-development Wonder Man series for Disney Plus – with all of the information so far having been reported by the trades as opposed to Kevin Feige’s outfit.
Black Adam Star Wants Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern in Atom Smasher Spinoff Movie
DC's Black Adam movie is opening a new door for the DC Movie Universe – but where that door will lead is a question that many fans want to be answered. Spoiler leaks about Black Adam have already given fans at least one big idea about what the DCEU franchise has planned next – but one cast member of the film has something more out-of-the-box on his wish list: a team-up with Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern!
Dwayne Johnson reportedly sidestepped the DC movie boss to get a major character's long-awaited cameo into 'Black Adam'
Dwayne Johnson went around the DC film boss to seek approval for a major character's cameo in "Black Adam." The new Warner Bros. studio heads said yes to the cameo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Black Adam," Johnson's passion project, hits theaters this weekend. "Black Adam" hits theaters this weekend,...
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond
You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are pouring in over the next few years. The MCU is shifting into overdrive, with Marvel Phase 5 kicking off next year and Marvel Phase 4 coming to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then there's Marvel Phase 6, which will feature two Avengers movies. Though a recent round of delays has pushed some highly anticipated titles back, there's still lots to look forward to that's coming very soon. On the other side of the aisle, there's Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Shazam 2 on the way. And Warner Bros. is said to want Henry Cavill back as Superman in another solo movie, if that wasn't enough.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets PS5 release date update from Insomniac Games
"We're making good progress..."
OUCH! Harry Styles Gets Hit Right In The Junk When Fan Throws Bottle On Stage
Harry Styles described it as “unfortunate.” Most observers would call it something else: painful. Someone at a Styles concert in Chicago last week flung what appeared to be a bottle at the stage. It hit the singer right in the junk, as captured from multiple angles:. Styles handled...
Star Wars: Revelations one-shot lays the groundwork for Marvel's 2023 Star Wars titles
Darth Vader gets a vision of the future in Star Wars: Revelations #1
The history of Marvel horror comics
Everything you need to know about how horror and superheroes come together in Marvel Comics
