Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

18 undocumented immigrants with prior DWI convictions apprehended by ICE Houston

HOUSTON – Eighteen undocumented immigrants residing in the Houston area who have previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated have since been apprehended, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office. The fugitive operations initiative, dubbed “Operation Secure...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

America’s Biggest Japan Festival Is Returning to Houston On an Even Grander Scale — Get Ready For Tokyo Night Weekend

Look for everything Japanese from food to music, art, anime, and martial arts to be celebrated at the upcoming Tokyo Night Festival. (Courtesy Tokyo Night Festival) Touting itself as the biggest event in the United States that celebrates Japan and its fascinating centuries-old culture, the second-annual Tokyo Night Festival is returning to Houston for two days — Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. Initially created by Naoki Yoshida, Yusuke Motozawa and Tam Lo as a parking lot festival, the trio invited chefs inspired by Japan and its food and asked each to create their version of Japanese cuisine.
HOUSTON, TX
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Borderline BS:' Mealer ad goes too far predicting Hidalgo indictment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - With Houston-area voters listing public corruption as a top concern, the appearance of an attack ad highlighting the bid rigging scandal at Harris County was a near certainty. In a frequently aired spot, challenger Alex Mealer targets incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Three of her...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years

HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Black clown left saddened, scared after racial slur left on business voicemail

HOUSTON – No one likes to see a sad clown, but Bippy, The Clown of Bippy’s World, said it’s hard to laugh, let alone smile after the voicemail she received last week. “I’ve even thought about quitting clowning around. I’ve even thought about not doing it anymore,” said the entertainer, who asked not to use her real name for safety.
HOUSTON, TX

