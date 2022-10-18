ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada Township, MI

Ada man arrested in coordinated check fraud enterprise

 2 days ago

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 63-year-old man from Ada was arrested recently following a Michigan State Police investigation into fraudulent checks.

According to the state police, troopers from the Gaylord Post were contacted in June 2022 concerning fraudulent checks that were being cashed at several bank locations in Northern Michigan. The initial amount reported as being cashed by 63-year-old Peter Trevor Gilchrist from Ada, was over $17,000. The investigation revealed two other people were also cashing checks. The total amount exceeded $35,000.

The investigation revealed Gilchrist and two other people were recruited in Grand Rapids by two men to cash checks for them. A third man was picked up at the airport and the group traveled to Northern Michigan. They stayed in a motel together and split up the following day. They went to several different bank locations and cashed fraudulent checks. Gilchrist was offered $200 for each of the checks he cashed. The three men who coordinated the fraud, did not go inside the banks. Two other people were also cashing fraudulent checks.

Gilchrist was arrested on Oct. 15 and lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail. He was arraigned Oct. 17 in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County, just one of the many venues, for one count Uttering and Publishing Habitual Offender – Second Offense Notice. His bond was set at $5,000 cash surety.

He remains lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail. He also has a warrant for his arrest in the Upper Peninsula for uttering and publishing.

The investigation remains open, and more arrests are expected.

