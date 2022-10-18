Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Free Fall Forestry Tour of Blackfoot Watershed to be held Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Chamber of Commerece and Lolo Restoration Committee will give tours of the K. Ross Toole fishing access and Gold Creek in the Blackfoot Watershed on Thursday. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, the BLM, the Nature Conservancy and private foresters and loggers...
NBCMontana
Fans square off in Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle kicks off in November. Fans will go head to head to see who can donate the most blood at blood drives across Bozeman and Missoula. Last year, the Griz came out on top, donating 157 units of blood while...
NBCMontana
Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors acquired by Al's Sporting Goods
MISSOULA, Mont. — Al's Sporting Goods announced it has acquired Bob Ward and Sons, a sporting goods retailer in Missoula. Al's Sporting Goods said it will take over operations for all five Bob Wards and Sons locations in Montana. While Bob Wards and Sons stores will keep the company...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
NBCMontana
Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen surprises UM tailgate
MISSOULA, Mont. — Popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A surprised attendees at the University of Montana Grizzlies tailgate on Saturday, to celebrate the opening of their Missoula location this winter. The Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen passed out free chicken sandwiches to the public. “We’re excited we had an opportunity to preview...
5 Montana Restaurants With Amazing Views You Need To Know About
Montana has some stellar restaurants throughout the state; you can find steak-houses, burger joints, and Italian cuisine just about anywhere in Big Sky Country. But if you're looking for a restaurant with that special view and stellar atmosphere, we've got some tips. Cheapism's list of Best Restaurants With a View...
NBCMontana
Small fire starts near Sphinx Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new small fire has started south of Bear Creek Cabin near Sphinx Mountain. Personnel and resources are on the scene, working on the half acre blaze. NBC Montana will keep you updated when more information becomes available.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Hunters reminded to be aware of grizzly bears following encounter near Ronan
KALISPELL — Bird hunters should exercise caution in and around Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area south of Ronan after an encounter between a bird hunter and a grizzly bear with cubs. On the morning of Oct. 16, a bird hunter encountered an adult female grizzly bear with cubs that were...
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
406mtsports.com
High school football rankings: All eyes turn to Helena — or C-Falls, Bigfork and Custer
BOZEMAN — The center of the Montana high school football universe this week will be Helena. As it enters its final weekend of the regular season, 2022 figures to go out with a flair, starting with the crosstown rivalry between Helena Capital (8-0) and Helena (7-1) — the top two Class AA teams in the weekly 406mtsports.com rankings.
NBCMontana
Forest Service prescribed burn to take place near Whitefish Mountain Resort
MISSOULA, MT — The USDA Forest Service announced the Tally Lake Ranger District will conduct a prescribed burn directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort on Thursday, if air quality conditions allow. The Forest Service says smoke from the prescribed burn will be highly visible in the Flathead Valley.
NBCMontana
Mission Valley man creates ocean for saltwater shrimp in Charlo
It's more than 400 miles from the Pacific Ocean to Charlo, Montana. Not exactly the place you would expect to find saltwater shrimp. But Jim Vaughan has brought a bit of ocean to this Lake County ranch community. Jim owns and operates Mission Valley Shrimp on his small farm. NBC...
NBCMontana
Montana moves past loss, looks ahead to Sacramento St.
After Montana picked up their first loss of the season on Saturday against Idaho, the team is putting it behind them and looking ahead to their next matchup against Sacramento State. The Hornets will be no easy team as they head into this competition 6-0 and second in the FCS.
Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90
MISSOULA - A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be. A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.
NBCMontana
Officials search for missing woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 61-year-old Zella Dennis. Dennis is 5-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She is an insulin dependent diabetic without her medication. It is unknown where Dennis is headed, but she has family...
NBCMontana
New warehouse under construction near Wye
MISSOULA, Mont. — A massive new building is under construction west of Missoula. Work is still in the early stages, but public documents show the company Cartage LLC is building a warehouse near the Wye, not far from the Missoula airport and Interstate 90. NBC Montana reached out to...
NBCMontana
Missoula moves forward with emergency winter shelter plan, security
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city officials signed off on reopening the emergency winter shelter again this year. The Poverello Center will operate the Johnson Street site as an overflow shelter starting Oct. 31 through next March. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, with the city and county...
Man Nearly Hits Children During High-Speed Chase in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 16, 2022, at approximately 3:19 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper observed a white Audi A6 traveling northbound on Reserve Street at approximately 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The driver was later identified as Aaron Harvey. Harvey allegedly ran a red...
NBCMontana
Missoula man found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Dale Pearce has been canceled. Pearce was located by the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and is safe.
NBCMontana
Changes arrive this weekend with cold & snow
An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY until 9 AM MDT Thursday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Comments / 0