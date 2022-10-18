ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

nbc25news.com

Jury chosen for trial against accused Family Dollar shooter

FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the Jury has been chosen for the trial against Ramonyea Bishop, the man accused of shooting and killing a Family Dollar security guard in Flint in 2020. Bishop is facing a charge of murder in the 1st degree,...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody

An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
CBS Detroit

Inmate killed after attack in cell in Macomb County prison

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A state prisoner in southeastern Michigan apparently was attacked and killed, authorities said.The death occurred Tuesday at the prison in Macomb County's Lenox Township.The man was discovered when authorities went to the cell to investigate a different incident, a stabbing in another part of the prison, Corrections Department deputy director Jeremy Bush said in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press."There is no known motive at this time," Bush said.The man's cellmate was being transferred to a higher-security prison, spokesman Chris Gautz said.The other prisoner who was stabbed was treated at a hospital. No names were immediately released.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Veterinarian holds dog by neck, slams its head on floor, police say

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan veterinarian is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of him allegedly abusing one of his dogs was posted to YouTube, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers were dispatched to a residence on 29 Mile Road in Ray Township regarding an animal abuse complaint. The 52-year-old male suspect was at an animal care clinic in Shelby Township where he works as a veterinarian when authorities arrived, police said.
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County cops want to buy your gun

Turn in a gun, get some money. That’s the plan in Oakland County, where police plan to buy guns from the public to get them out of circulation. Those who turn in guns are to receive generic Visa-type gift cards. The amounts are $100 in exchange for a handgun, $200 for a long gun and $300 for an assault rifle, according to a news release. Those who turn in firearms will need to provide ID. The "gun buyback" is scheduled for Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at these sites:
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

FBI seeking to contact victims in Detroit art fraud case

DETROIT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The FBI is seeking information from the public in the case of an art gallery owner arrested on fraud charges. On Oct. 14, FBI Detroit arrested Wendy Halsted Beard, owner of The Wendy Halsted Gallery, on wire fraud charges. The FBI said victims were allegedly defrauded...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

'A hero': Detroit teen disarms mother during barricaded situation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are praising a 15-year-old boy who they say disarmed his mother during a barricaded situation Wednesday. The woman, who police say has mental illnesses, was barricaded inside a home in the 7700 block of Artesian with her boyfriend, teen son, and a 2-year-old girl. The woman was armed with a knife and gun.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help identifying suspect in home invasion

DETROIT – Police want help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Detroit. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in the 18900 block of Snowden Street. Police said the suspect broke into a home, stole miscellaneous items and then fled on foot. Nobody was home at the time of the incident.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11

It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

