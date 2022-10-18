Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley appears for monthly court hearing on Thursday, to stay in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The monthly review for whether to keep Ethan Crumbley in an adult jail happened on Thursday where, as expected, the 16-year-old will remain in the adult facility. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last...
nbc25news.com
Jury chosen for trial against accused Family Dollar shooter
FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the Jury has been chosen for the trial against Ramonyea Bishop, the man accused of shooting and killing a Family Dollar security guard in Flint in 2020. Bishop is facing a charge of murder in the 1st degree,...
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
Inmate killed after attack in cell in Macomb County prison
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A state prisoner in southeastern Michigan apparently was attacked and killed, authorities said.The death occurred Tuesday at the prison in Macomb County's Lenox Township.The man was discovered when authorities went to the cell to investigate a different incident, a stabbing in another part of the prison, Corrections Department deputy director Jeremy Bush said in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press."There is no known motive at this time," Bush said.The man's cellmate was being transferred to a higher-security prison, spokesman Chris Gautz said.The other prisoner who was stabbed was treated at a hospital. No names were immediately released.
Veterinarian holds dog by neck, slams its head on floor, police say
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan veterinarian is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of him allegedly abusing one of his dogs was posted to YouTube, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers were dispatched to a residence on 29 Mile Road in Ray Township regarding an animal abuse complaint. The 52-year-old male suspect was at an animal care clinic in Shelby Township where he works as a veterinarian when authorities arrived, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Danielle Stislicki murder investigation: Floyd Galloway's attorney argues against lie detector test
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney for the man accused of murdering a Farmington Hills woman six years ago returned to court on Wednesday for a motion hearing, claiming that her attorney-client privilege has been violated because of information shared to the police. Attorney Ellen Michaels argued on behalf...
Overdose death leads MSP detectives to dealer who was selling drugs out of bakery in Melvindale
A Downriver drug dealer has been arrested after a recent drug overdose investigation led police to his home and a bakery where he was selling drugs.
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
Oakland County cops want to buy your gun
Turn in a gun, get some money. That’s the plan in Oakland County, where police plan to buy guns from the public to get them out of circulation. Those who turn in guns are to receive generic Visa-type gift cards. The amounts are $100 in exchange for a handgun, $200 for a long gun and $300 for an assault rifle, according to a news release. Those who turn in firearms will need to provide ID. The "gun buyback" is scheduled for Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at these sites:
nbc25news.com
WANTED: Police looking for Genesee County man considered armed and dangerous
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a man in the Genesee County area wanted on several felonies. Demario Dontrell Allen is wanted on the following charges:. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to an arrest. Call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to leave...
nbc25news.com
FBI seeking to contact victims in Detroit art fraud case
DETROIT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The FBI is seeking information from the public in the case of an art gallery owner arrested on fraud charges. On Oct. 14, FBI Detroit arrested Wendy Halsted Beard, owner of The Wendy Halsted Gallery, on wire fraud charges. The FBI said victims were allegedly defrauded...
Jim Matthews' killer said he planned horrific attack — Case file reveals new details of events leading up to murder of WWJ news anchor
A police case file has revealed new details about the brutal murder of WWJ Newsradio 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews, and the attack on his family in their Macomb County home.
Southfield City Clerk resigns following no contest plea
Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has resigned from office after pleading no contest to a criminal charge that was filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in September 2019.
fox2detroit.com
'A hero': Detroit teen disarms mother during barricaded situation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are praising a 15-year-old boy who they say disarmed his mother during a barricaded situation Wednesday. The woman, who police say has mental illnesses, was barricaded inside a home in the 7700 block of Artesian with her boyfriend, teen son, and a 2-year-old girl. The woman was armed with a knife and gun.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help identifying suspect in home invasion
DETROIT – Police want help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Detroit. The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in the 18900 block of Snowden Street. Police said the suspect broke into a home, stole miscellaneous items and then fled on foot. Nobody was home at the time of the incident.
fox2detroit.com
6 Mile Chedda Grove gang member pleads guilty to murder of 13-year-old bystander, rival in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A member of the Detroit gang 6 Mile Chedda Grove pleaded guilty this week in connection with the 2015 murder of a rival gang member and a 13-year-old innocent bystander. Edwin Mills, 32, told police he was with another gang member when he saw the rival...
Prisoner killed, another injured in stabbing attack at Macomb County prison; responsible inmate transferred
A prisoner is dead and another is injured after an inmate at the Macomb Correctional Facility stabbed them Tuesday morning. Investigators are still working to uncover a motive in the attacks.
Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11
It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family pleads for help after father of four is hit by car and left for dead in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A family is In mourning Tuesday night after a father of four is the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Farmington Hills. Timothy Evans, Jr., 33, was killed when he was hit Saturday morning on 12 Mile Road. Evans’ loved ones are hurting because someone...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Taylor police want help identifying owner of vehicle involved in drive-by shooting
TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are asking the public to help them identify the owner of a car involved in a drive-by shooting in Taylor. The shooting happened on Sept. 27. The victim was shot four times in what police said was an unprovoked drive-by shooting near the area of Telegraph Road and I-94.
