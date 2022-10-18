We’re getting a sense of just how important The Flash is to Warner Bros Discovery today. Apparently so much so that a sequel for the movie has already been written. In a deep dive on the state of the DC extended universe, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there are definite plans for the franchise should it do well at the box office. That, of course, is no guarantee, considering its star Ezra Miller recently pled not guilty in court to felony burglary charges.

3 DAYS AGO