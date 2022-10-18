ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Jury chosen for trial against accused Family Dollar shooter

FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the Jury has been chosen for the trial against Ramonyea Bishop, the man accused of shooting and killing a Family Dollar security guard in Flint in 2020. Bishop is facing a charge of murder in the 1st degree,...
FLINT, MI
Frankenmuth boys soccer blasts Caro to win district title

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Senior Evan Baker scored five goals and Kendal Morris chipped in with two more as the Frankenmuth boys soccer team defeated Caro 9-1 in the district championship game. The Eagles move on to the regional round where they will face the winner of Thursday's match between Imlay...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
FBI seeking to contact victims in Detroit art fraud case

DETROIT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The FBI is seeking information from the public in the case of an art gallery owner arrested on fraud charges. On Oct. 14, FBI Detroit arrested Wendy Halsted Beard, owner of The Wendy Halsted Gallery, on wire fraud charges. The FBI said victims were allegedly defrauded...
DETROIT, MI
Accused Oxford shooter to remain in jail, says judge

UPDATE: A judge has decided that Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting is back in court Thursday at 9:00 a.m. This is part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MI Tri-Share Child Care program expands to more communities

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Access to affordable childcare is a challenge, but one Michigan organization is helping bridge the gap. In February, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $2.5 million from the state to support the Michigan Tri-Share Child Care Program. The program splits the cost of childcare between the State of Michigan,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Funding tutoring programs to get Michigan students 'Back on Track'

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan leaders want to focus on getting students back on track in the classroom. Michigan has received $50 million to support programs like the MI Kids Back on Track plan. Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist are calling on lawmakers to fund the remaining $230...
MICHIGAN STATE
Luncheon being held for community at Greater Holy Temple Church in Flint

FLINT, Mich. – The local community will be able to enjoy some food and fellowship at he 4th Faith Luncheon on Thursday. The community event focuses on networking with Flint’s faith-based organizations, as well as bringing forth resource to those who need assistance in the Flint area. Here...
FLINT, MI
Police warn of police impersonator scam in Tittabawassee Township

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Tittabawassee Township Police Department is warning the public of a potential scam involving a police impersonator. See the statement from the Tittabawassee Township Police Department on the incident below:. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the department responded to the Coffee Beanery, 7736 Midland Rd., after...
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, MI
Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say

LANSING, Mich. — Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
MICHIGAN STATE
Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, October 18th

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,874,009 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 39,092. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 12,414 new cases and 173 deaths on October 18th. The average daily COVID-19...
MICHIGAN STATE

