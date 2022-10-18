Read full article on original website
Jury chosen for trial against accused Family Dollar shooter
FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the Jury has been chosen for the trial against Ramonyea Bishop, the man accused of shooting and killing a Family Dollar security guard in Flint in 2020. Bishop is facing a charge of murder in the 1st degree,...
Concert being held in Genesee County, admission is two blankets for nursing home residents
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Would you like to enjoy a concert and help a good cause? This is the story for you. The “Blankets of Love” Benefit Concert & Campaign aims to collect lap blankets for local nursing home residents for the winter. The concert will feature music...
City of Flint plans to celebrate boxer Claressa Shields' win at Capitol Theatre
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint is hosting a citywide celebration for Claressa Shields after her recent win. The event is free to the public. The theater has a capacity for about 1500 people, and the event will be first-come, first-served. EVENT DETAILS:. Date: Thursday, October 20. Time: The...
Frankenmuth boys soccer blasts Caro to win district title
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Senior Evan Baker scored five goals and Kendal Morris chipped in with two more as the Frankenmuth boys soccer team defeated Caro 9-1 in the district championship game. The Eagles move on to the regional round where they will face the winner of Thursday's match between Imlay...
FBI seeking to contact victims in Detroit art fraud case
DETROIT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The FBI is seeking information from the public in the case of an art gallery owner arrested on fraud charges. On Oct. 14, FBI Detroit arrested Wendy Halsted Beard, owner of The Wendy Halsted Gallery, on wire fraud charges. The FBI said victims were allegedly defrauded...
Macomb County veterinarian charged with animal cruelty, says prosecutor
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has announced that a veterinarian is facing one count of animal cruelty. The prosecutor says the charge came after a video circulating on social media showed alleged mistreatment of a dog at the veterinarian’s home. The veterinarian is...
Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd commits to Ferris State football, basketball
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd is one of the most versatile high school athletes in the entire state of Michigan. And this week, he will continue to show off that veratility at the college level as he committed to joining the Ferris State football and men's basketball teams.
Accused Oxford shooter to remain in jail, says judge
UPDATE: A judge has decided that Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting is back in court Thursday at 9:00 a.m. This is part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged...
MI Tri-Share Child Care program expands to more communities
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Access to affordable childcare is a challenge, but one Michigan organization is helping bridge the gap. In February, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $2.5 million from the state to support the Michigan Tri-Share Child Care Program. The program splits the cost of childcare between the State of Michigan,...
Funding tutoring programs to get Michigan students 'Back on Track'
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan leaders want to focus on getting students back on track in the classroom. Michigan has received $50 million to support programs like the MI Kids Back on Track plan. Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist are calling on lawmakers to fund the remaining $230...
Luncheon being held for community at Greater Holy Temple Church in Flint
FLINT, Mich. – The local community will be able to enjoy some food and fellowship at he 4th Faith Luncheon on Thursday. The community event focuses on networking with Flint’s faith-based organizations, as well as bringing forth resource to those who need assistance in the Flint area. Here...
Community activists travel to Portland to help bridge gap between cops and community
FLINT, Mich. — After years of civil unrest and violence in Portland following the death of George Floyd. Leaders from Flint are traveling to Oregon tomorrow to help bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement. Basically like a mini civil war happening right there. Where law enforcement...
Prop 1: What Michigan's term limits, financial disclosure amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 1, a legislature-approved plan to change term limits and financial transparency.
Police warn of police impersonator scam in Tittabawassee Township
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Tittabawassee Township Police Department is warning the public of a potential scam involving a police impersonator. See the statement from the Tittabawassee Township Police Department on the incident below:. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the department responded to the Coffee Beanery, 7736 Midland Rd., after...
Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say
LANSING, Mich. — Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, October 18th
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,874,009 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 39,092. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 12,414 new cases and 173 deaths on October 18th. The average daily COVID-19...
'They poop everywhere': Ducks take over North Carolina neighborhood
NEW BERN, N.C. (WCTI) — A neighborhood in North Carolina has become overrun by ducks. Homeowner Skip Canady said he's lived in Surrey Downs for 8 years. He said he and others have had it with the ducks that are destroying their property. The waterfowl are overpopulating, creating a...
WANTED: Police looking for Genesee County man considered armed and dangerous
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a man in the Genesee County area wanted on several felonies. Demario Dontrell Allen is wanted on the following charges:. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to an arrest. Call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to leave...
Former speaker Lee Chatfield under investigation for criminal enterprise, report says
LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan house speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for involvement in a criminal enterprise, in addition to an investigation into his sister-in-law’s claims that he sexually abused her for over a decade, according to a report from the Detroit News. He is being investigated...
