Vienna, ME

92 Moose

How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home

We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
LEWISTON, ME
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry

Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
AUGUSTA, ME
Maine State Police Investigate Central Maine Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department are investigating a homicide. According to the press release, the Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on River Street in Lewiston for a robbery complaint. Once on the...
LEWISTON, ME
Maine Families Worry Heavy Rains Could Bring More Flooding

Over the past several days, some communities in Maine have received more than half a foot of rain with flood watches in the state and more rain expected on Tuesday. Before and through the weekend, passing ran storms submerged some city streets in Portland and a road outside Bangor is closed indefinitely after being washed out.
MAINE STATE
Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow

(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
ANDOVER, ME
This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’

There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
Maine State Police log week of October 20

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
HANCOCK, ME
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Serious Waterville Crash Causes Car to Slam Into Medical Office Wednesday

According to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire-Rescue page, emergency crews were dispatched to reports of a car crash on Kennedy Memorial Drive near Carver Street. Reports from passers by indicate multiple vehicles were involved and one of the cars crashed, at least partially, into the medical office of Gagnon Chiropractic. It was also reported that the 'jaws of life' were needed to extract one of the drivers.
WATERVILLE, ME
