Harriet, The Wayward Central Maine Emu, Reunites With Her Boyfriend, Ozzy!
Finally a conclusion in the epic saga that is Harriet The Wayward Central Maine Emu!. If you've been following along then you know that Harriet The Emu has been missing for about 6 days now as she escaped a Central Maine farm during the crazy win and rain storm we got last Friday.
Bear Kills Family’s Pet Pig, New Hampshire Fish and Game Open Investigation
The New Hampshire Fish and Game have opened an investigation following a bear attack that left one family’s pet pig dead. According to reports, the bear broke into the pig’s pen and viciously attacked the family’s pet. “We all became pretty attached to him in the short...
This Maine Food Truck Offers People (& Their Pets!) a One-of-a-Kind Food Experience
If you are looking for a good spot to stop at to fill up your munchie craving, you have to try Mow's Munchies. Mow's Munchies is a mobile food trailer that provides fresh, made to order food for not only humans.. Kate Dargie is part owner with her business partner...
Central Maine High School Student Allegedly Threatens to Bring Gun to School
According to a story by WGME 13 News, a Maine High School Student allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school during a bus ride. The comments were reportedly overheard by other students on the bus. WGME, along with the Lewiston Sun Journal, is reporting that an unidentified teen has...
In This Central Maine Haunted House The Actors Can Literally TOUCH You! (With Your Permission)
Tis the season for witches, vampires, ghosts and overall haunts as we inch ever closer to All Hallows Eve. And, as always, there is not shortage of exciting haunted attractions to check out here in Central Maine. One of, if not THE, newest attraction is the Halls of Horror event...
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
wabi.tv
Palmyra family seeking the help of local government for safety concerns
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The house at the intersection of Spring Hill and Wiers Roads Palmyra belongs to the Hill family. “We do want to live here in peace. We do want to enjoy it and be able to work out in the yard without fear of any type of accidents happening,” Brian Hill said.
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
Maine State Police Investigate Central Maine Homicide
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department are investigating a homicide. According to the press release, the Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on River Street in Lewiston for a robbery complaint. Once on the...
NECN
Maine Families Worry Heavy Rains Could Bring More Flooding
Over the past several days, some communities in Maine have received more than half a foot of rain with flood watches in the state and more rain expected on Tuesday. Before and through the weekend, passing ran storms submerged some city streets in Portland and a road outside Bangor is closed indefinitely after being washed out.
WGME
Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow
(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
The Inside Scoop On The 2022 / 2023 New Hampshire Ice Castles
One of the coolest (literally) winter attractions in New England is Ice Castles in New Hampshire. For those who are unfamiliar, Ice Castles features carved ice castles that are illuminated by hundreds of LED lights. They really are a magical sight. It is like stepping inside one of Disney's "Frozen" movies.
This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’
There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
wiltonbulletin.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
newscentermaine.com
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
More than 20 people dressed in black marched through the park on Oct. 2. Witnesses said it was an attack on Lewiston's refugee community.
This Sidney, Maine Home is Brand New Construction, For Sale, & Has All The Amenities You Didn’t Know You Needed
As the real estate market continues its crazy trend, it's becoming ever-harder to find brand new homes that are still for sale. Most that you come across have already been purchased moments after they've hit the market. If a brand new home in Central Maine is something you've always dreamed...
foxbangor.com
Stockton Springs mother found guilty
BELFAST– The jury has just come back. Jessica Williams has been found guilty in the death of her three year old son. More details will follow as they become available.
Serious Waterville Crash Causes Car to Slam Into Medical Office Wednesday
According to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire-Rescue page, emergency crews were dispatched to reports of a car crash on Kennedy Memorial Drive near Carver Street. Reports from passers by indicate multiple vehicles were involved and one of the cars crashed, at least partially, into the medical office of Gagnon Chiropractic. It was also reported that the 'jaws of life' were needed to extract one of the drivers.
