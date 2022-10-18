ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'hara Township, PA

Unique observatory in O'Hara opens galaxy of opportunity

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474gOj_0idS29CV00

Patients at the H.J. Heinz III campus of the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System are defying physical limitations to study the mysteries of the skies thanks to the opening of an observatory at the O’Hara campus.

The Sky Shed Observatory is the first of its kind in VA systems across the country, Executive Director Donald Koenig said.

“This is a huge step forward to improve the life of our veterans,” he said. “They are thoroughly enjoying it so far.”

The project includes a 12-by-16-foot wheelchair-accessible shelter with a motorized roof, a Celestron telescope and other standalone equipment.

The telescope is preprogrammed with coordinates for more than 200,000 star locations.

Conduits were built to provide indoor viewing for patients with mobility issues or other limitations. They can sit and watch celestial images broadcast on a 65-inch screen in a gathering room at the Veteran Recovery Center adjacent to the observatory.

James Surman, a Plum resident and certified hospital management consultant who spearheaded the project, said it opens a galaxy of opportunity for hospitalized vets with varied medical issues.

“No matter what they are able to do, we have set it up so that everyone can participate,” Surman said. “When we were building this, everyone would go past and ask when it would be up and running. There is a high level of excitement.”

The H.J. Heinz campus is home to a 262-bed community living center and an ambulatory care center with outpatient services. There also is a 65-bed Veterans Recovery Center and 31 psychiatric residential rehabilitation treatment beds.

Surman, veterans services chairman for the Knights of Columbus in West Mifflin, was joined in 2016 by then-VA head nurse Nick Haller to lobby for the observatory.

The pair cited VA psychiatrist Alan Teo’s study that 84% of returning veterans show signs of depression.

“Nighttime is the loneliest time for them, so we wanted an activity to introduce a new skill and promote socialization,” Surman said.

The Astronomy for Disabled Veterans project is a combined effort by the Western Pennsylvania Knights of Columbus, the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh, based in West Deer, and Carnegie Mellon University.

Much of the fundraising was tackled by 28 Western Pennsylvania Knights of Columbus councils, which hosted spaghetti dinners and raffles that brought in $31,000.

“I put together my ‘A Team,’ and they went to work,” Surman said.

“Everywhere they visited, people opened up the checkbook. They love our vets.”

Members of the AAAP donated $16,000 in equipment, as well as training and books to build an astronomy library for hospitalized vets. Materials will include Science Channel astronomy videos, the monthly “Star Guide” newsletter and the monthly Astronomy magazine.

Carnegie Mellon professor Diane Turnshek, also an AAAP member, has committed to help build a teaching program where graduate students will organize “star parties” for veterans to gaze at the heavens, both outdoors and from inside.

“A lot of the patients can’t look through the eyepiece, so we attached two cameras to the telescope and digitized everything to make sure everyone can participate,” Surman said.

Koenig said the project offers veterans a chance to reach for the stars.

“For our patients who are still somewhat restricted in their ability to travel (out of the nursing facility), this allows them to enjoy aspects of the outside world and is a nice, safe bridge to all that this project has to offer,” he said.

Interest and excitement about the project has spread quickly through the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and at facilities across the region, Koenig said. The next phases of the plan will be to make the images accessible and stir others’ interest in the “beauty and wonder of the heavens,” he said.

Once the signal is wired into the cable system, images can potentially be shared with patients in Erie, Philadelphia and beyond.

“Our veterans are loving it already,” Koenig said.

A star party was hosted after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, and Koenig said patients already are asking when the next one will be scheduled.

“There were more than 20 vets that attended our first one,” Surman said. “By midnight, we had to tell them it was time to go to bed.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Planning to spend extra time in Allegheny County? Add the best day trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, into your itinerary! Discover plenty of activities for nature lovers, history buffs, and families around an hour away from bustling downtown Pittsburgh. Experience Cleveland’s rock and roll culture, or find endless outdoor activities from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beltmag.com

Sharpsburg, PA – Past, Present, Future

The past, present, and future coexist simultaneously in Sharpsburg, and for the moment, one hasn’t pushed the other out. If Paris had its salons where artists and writers gathered to bounce ideas off each other, than Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania has Red Hawk Coffee on Canal Street. On any given day, the tiny café will be full of painters, writers, musicians, and filmmakers both drinking from ceramic vats of coffee as well as being the ones brewing them behind the counter. How’s the book going? Has that piece sold yet? Hey—you mind if I try my new standup bit out on you?
SHARPSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Norwin to host marching band competition

Seventeen bands from high schools in Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington and Westmoreland counties are scheduled to perform at the 2022 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association’s championships beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at Norwin High School Knights Stadium, McMahon Drive, Drive, North Huntingdon. Admission will be $15 for adults and $10...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Daily Yonder

What Happens When a Newspaper Dies?

The Daily News of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was founded in 1884 and opened its iconic art deco headquarters in 1938. By the early 1970s, the newspaper had over 45,000 subscribers and around 130 employees. Its slogan: “More than a newspaper, a community institution.”. It closed at the end of 2015,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Bethel Park Music Boosters’ hoagie sales mark 50 years

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bethel Park Music Boosters’ hoagie sales, the organization is taking a cue from Willie Wonka. “When you purchase your delicious hoagie, look inside the wrapper for the special surprise of a golden ticket,” Aaron Booz announced. “In each sale, we slip in 50 golden tickets in the wrappers, and you can win a free hoagie for the next sale.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Donut Fest to make Pittsburgh debut

PITTSBURGH — Donut Fest Pittsburgh will arrive in the Steel City Oct. 22. For the first time in Pittsburgh, Donut Fest will feature offerings from local bakeries as well as coffee, tea and soda from local brands. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pa. casino revenue jumps to $448 million in September

Pennsylvania casinos saw an increase in revenues last month, state regulators said, a jump from the gradual decrease felt across the industry since the record-breaking month of March. In all, casinos generated $448.4 million in September, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. That’s one of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Biden to visit Pittsburgh to talk infrastructure funding

The campaign trail is bringing President Joe Biden to Pittsburgh on Thursday, part of his efforts to sway voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania ahead of the November midterm elections. The president plans to visit the Fern Hollow Bridge and discuss the importance of infrastructure funding, according to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

The Rachel Carson EcoVillage will bring sustainable living and a shared mission to the North Hills

Story by Andrea Stehle. Photos courtesy of Judy Trupin. A new community is coming to Pittsburgh. In its early planning stages, the Rachel Carson EcoVillage in Gibsonia will be a multi-generational community welcoming individuals of all backgrounds — including those with young kids — and focusing on sustainability. This unique, cooperative village will be located on Chatham University’s Eden Hall campus, giving residents access to the university community and campus amenities, plus a chance to contribute to the university’s advancement of sustainability.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Sewickley council seeks $500K grant for light poles

Sewickley officials hope to replace multiple light poles in the borough through an Allegheny County grant. Council unanimously voted at its Oct. 11 meeting to seek a $500,000 grant from the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County. President Cynthia Mullins said the focus is on the lights in the business districts.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park in Monroeville plans grand opening

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park is celebrating its first Pennsylvania grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Westmoreland Regional Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at 360 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. An open house follows until 8. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided. A tour of...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Impractical Jokers to launch new tour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, will kick off in Pittsburgh Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Q, Murr and Sal will be back on tour for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the venue. Other stops include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York and Chicago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fetterman to catch a ride on Air Force One

PITTSBURGH — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is getting a boost today from the White House – a seat on Air Force One. Fetterman will greet President Joe Biden at the Pittsburgh airport, join him at the infrastructure event, and then travel with Biden on Air Force One to Philadelphia for a closed-door reception tonight, a White House and campaign aide confirmed to NBC News.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy