Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor
A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
Augusta Police and FBI Arrest a Gardiner Man for a Bank Robbery
Augusta Police say a Gardiner man is facing charges for a robbery earlier this week at Camden National Bank. The robbery happened at approximately 11:30 Saturday morning at Camden National Bank's Armory Street branch. Officials say, Joshua Brougham, 27, of Gardiner allegedly walked into the bank, showed a firearm, and demanded money. He fled the scene before the police arrived at the scene. No one was hurt in the incident.
Augusta Police Ask for the Public’s Help Naming a Robbery Suspect
Augusta Police have released pictures of a bank robbery suspect, in hopes that someone will recognize him. Officials say the incident happened at around 11:30 Saturday morning at the Camden National Bank branch on Armory Street in Augusta. A witness called 911 and told the dispatcher that an unidentified man had walked into the bank, displayed a gun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then left the bank before police arrived on the scene. There's no information about whether the suspect was on foot or if they got into a vehicle.
1 of 2 People in Bradford Drug Bust Also Charged in Lagrange
Two people were arrested during a drug bust in Bradford, one of whom was arrested earlier this month in Lagrange on similar charges. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office has charged 41-year-old Bryan Jazowski and 40-year-old Lisa Jazowski, both of Bradford, as part of an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. Officials got a search warrant for the couple's Middle Road home in Bradford as the result of the investigation that had been ongoing for several years.
Houses Razed on Davis Court as Bangor YMCA Eyes Possible Expansion
Davis Court is not a street that gets much traffic in Bangor, so here is something you might not have seen, or might not know is happening. The four properties at 23, 24, 26, and 30 Davis Court all have been boarded up, and there is equipment at the properties that suggest all will be demolished.
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
Stockton Springs Mother Found Guilty Of Murdering 3-Year-Old Son
A woman from Stockton Springs, on trial for allegedly killing her toddler son, was found guilty by a jury of her peers in Waldo County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon. "The jury in the Jessica Trefethen murder trial found the 36-year-old guilty of depraved-indifference murder Tuesday afternoon in death of her son, 3-year-old Maddox Williams."
Harriet, The Wayward Central Maine Emu, Reunites With Her Boyfriend, Ozzy!
Finally a conclusion in the epic saga that is Harriet The Wayward Central Maine Emu!. If you've been following along then you know that Harriet The Emu has been missing for about 6 days now as she escaped a Central Maine farm during the crazy win and rain storm we got last Friday.
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
Pair of Little Piggies Didn’t Go To Market, But Did Dig Up an Ohio Street Lawn
What's with all the livestock on the run these days?. It's beginning to make us wonder. Not too long ago we told you about some cows that had escaped in the Alton area. Then earlier in the month, we had a story about a different set of cows who were on the run in Orland.
Bangor Man Hiding From Cops In Homeless Camp Arrested After Short Standoff & Struggle
A Bangor man, who police say has been hiding from authorities for a while, was arrested Wednesday morning following a scuffle at a local homeless encampment. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, the Bangor Police Department had been trying to locate 37-year-old Trevor James Lyons to pick him up on a number of outstanding warrants. Lyons was never home when officers would go to where he lived, so they surmised he might be trying to evade them by hiding in various spots around town.
Police Identify a 71-Year-old Man Who Was Killed in Lamoine
Maine officials have released the identity of a Lamoine man who was murdered in his home. Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta has identified the man whose body was found at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. A friend discovered 71-year-old Neil Salisbury's body when they went by to check on him just after 10:00 Monday morning. Officials say Salisbury was living in the home. So far, police have not released the man's cause of death.
Brewer Firefighters Use New Boat to Rescue a Flooded-Out Family
Friday's rain and wind storm wreaked havoc on a lot of Mainers, including a Brewer family who had to be rescued from their home by boat. What a crazy start to the weekend. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in areas that don't usually fill with water. And those high winds took down branches and trees that blocked roadways and prompted power outages, even totally washing out one portion of Pushaw Road in Glenburn. Road crews and first responders were busy, keeping everyone safe, including in Brewer where firefighters were faced with a unique situation.
Listen + Enter To Win Tickets to Old Dominion in Bangor
When Old Dominion brings its No Bad Vibes Tour to Bangor on April 15, 2023, we want our loyal listeners to be at the show. Here's what we're going to do. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, we're going to give you all code words at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. each day until Thursday, Oct. 27. So, make sure you're listening.
Bangor Area Witches Can Work Their Magic at A Fun Witch Walk
Everyone is invited to don their best witch costumes and walk from Brewer to Bangor in order to take part in the Witch Dance. The last Maine Witch Walk was held in 2019 before the pandemic caused everything to be canceled. A proud Brewer witch, I was there, with my camera in hand, to record the fun. And that's what this is all about. Fun. It's about getting together with friends and strangers in fun costumes to shake your butt and broom and feel some camaraderie and connection to others.
Guy Makes ‘Duck Of Justice’ Travel Film … And It’s Pretty Epic!
Here in our little corner of the United States, there are plenty of things we're known for: Lobsters, moose, blueberries, Stephen King, pine trees, Paul Bunyan, lighthouses...heck many folks know us as "that state that's part of Canada?!" (even though we're not!) But for one man, who lives hundreds of...
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
Bangor Public Works Looking At Options To Fill Plow Driver Shortage
Bangor City Councilors listened to Public Works Director Aaron outline a list of challenges at Tuesday night's Infrastructure Committee Meeting, that his department is facing as he plans for the upcoming winter storm season. "I'll start out with our current state. So we have 40 positions that move snow during...
Is the City of Bangor Going to Allow Entire Tiny Home Neighborhoods?
What's not to love? The concept is particularly hot these days. There's a whole movement geared toward owning less stuff, and reducing your footprint on the planet. I certainly think the little houses look super rad. And so innovative. You start seeing where they put all that stuff in such a tiny space, and it's mind-blowing.
Bradford Man Arrested in Lagrange With a Variety of Illegal Drugs
A routine traffic stop in Lagrange netted a wide variety of illegal drugs and caused police to take a Bradford man into custody. Law Enforcement officials never know what they're going to find when they stop a vehicle on the road. On October 4th, Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Tamulonis pulled over a vehicle on Bennoch Road in Lagrange after noticing the driver committing multiple traffic violations. Suspecting that there may have been more to the story than just a bad driver, he called for other deputies to assist him in the investigation.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0