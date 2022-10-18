Everyone is invited to don their best witch costumes and walk from Brewer to Bangor in order to take part in the Witch Dance. The last Maine Witch Walk was held in 2019 before the pandemic caused everything to be canceled. A proud Brewer witch, I was there, with my camera in hand, to record the fun. And that's what this is all about. Fun. It's about getting together with friends and strangers in fun costumes to shake your butt and broom and feel some camaraderie and connection to others.

