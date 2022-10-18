Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEDNESDAY FOOTBALL: Eagles fall in finale; Falcons, Wolverines win
The Windom Eagle football team had its best offensive output of the season, but couldn’t slow down Pipestone’s attack in the first half Wednesday, leading to a 62-28 loss at Pipestone. The Eagles were able to get on the board in the first quarter when Quintin Tietz hit...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
TUESDAY CROSS COUNTRY: Green earns All-BSC honors
Windom’s boys were third in the small-school division, while a shorthanded girls team took sixth at Tuesday’s Big South Conference Meet, held at Cedar Creek Park in Fairmont. Runners from the large and small schools all ran together, with the results indicating the combined finishes. Windom’s boys finished...
1 killed, 3 injured in northwest Iowa crash Monday
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
willmarradio.com
Two injured in crash near Vesta when trailer wheel locks up
(Vesta MN-) Two men were hurt in a rollover crash 2 miles southwest of Vesta in Redwood County Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 19 at 295th Street around 3:50 p.m. A pickup driven by 60-year-old John Rivard of Stillwater was pulling a trailer when the load shifted, causing a wheel to lock up, the the pickup ended up rolling in the ditch. Rivard and passenger 61-year-old Mark Bucher of St. Cloud were taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed, three injured after two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sioux County early Monday morning, Oct. 17th. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old, crossed the center line on Highway 18 and hit a semi, causing that semi to jack-knife across the highway.
Jackson County Pilot
Truck crash causes power outage
A delivery truck on the Petersburg Road between Jackson and Petersburg veered off the road Monday morning, snapping a transmission line pole and causing a major outage for 1,930 Federated Rural Electric members. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. Crews from Federated Rural Electric were on the scene...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Home initiative program up for renewal
People looking to build new homes in Cottonwood County have enjoyed tax benefits for the past six years. Now, after two three-year cycles, the home initiative program is up for renewal by the Cottonwood County Board of Commissioners. At Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard from Windom City Administrator Steve Nasby,...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Election comes early for absentee voters
Election Day is more than two weeks away, but votes are already trickling into the Cottonwood County Courthouse. Of course this is nothing new for absentee voters. However, the total appears to have dropped substantially since “the COVID year,” 2020. A total of 1,799 absentee ballots were cast that year, according to Cottonwood County Auditor/Treasurer Donna Torkelson.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
nwestiowa.com
Casino employee arrested for his conduct
LARCHWOOD—A 20-year-old George man was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of San Lewi stemmed from him engaging in a verbal dispute with a casino employee...
